Prep basketball: Westbrook Christian sweeps Donoho

Westbrook Christian traveled to Donoho on Friday night, leaving with a sweep of both the varsity girls and varsity boys teams.
The Warriors consistent offensive shooting and disruptive defensive pressure were too much for the Falcons to overcome.
Westbrook Christian girls 90, Donoho 14: The Westbrook girls proved to have too much fire power for the young Donoho squad to handle. The Falcons’ team dressed six players.
The Warriors (2-0) were dominant from the opening tipoff, leading 70-4 at halftime.
Westbrook Christian’s Bella Millirons set the tone for her team. The junior guard racked up 30 points on 52 percent shooting to go along with five rebounds. Millrons led Westbrook in steals with seven, as a team the Warriors forced Donoho to turn over the ball 31 times.
Although Donoho (0-2) only tallied 14 points in the contest, the young Falcons team comes into the 2021-22 season needing both growth and experience.
Anna Grace Jones and Gracie Perry were the leaders for Donoho. They combined for eight points. Jones led the Falcons with seven rebounds and one assist.
Westbrook Christian boys 83, Donoho 66: Westbrook Christian (2-0) was able to overcome the sharpshooting Falcons to capture the win against Donoho.
The Falcons (0-2), led by Deceo Williamson, shot 50 percent from 3-point range. Williamson racked up a team-high 29 points, paired with three rebounds and four assists. His teammate, Rich Goad, was productive on all parts of the court as well, finishing the game with 17 points, six rebounds and one assist.
The game was back-and-forth for most of the first quarter. However, the Warriors' ability to force turnovers and draw fouls gave them the advantage.
Brodie Self, one of WCS’s many interior playmakers, earned a hard-fought 21 points and two assists. Self was productive on both ends of the floor, tallying eight rebounds and two steals. Eli Edge was Westbrook's next leading scorer with eleven points and six rebounds.
Westbrook Christian had five players score at least nine points. As for Donoho, Williamson and Goad combined for almost 70 percent of the Falcons’ offensive production.
“We just have little things here and there, and we’ll be on the cusp of where I want us to be,” Donoho head coach Jeremy Satcher said. “One of the biggest things is they’re fighting, they’re finishing good. So that’s how you start improving.”
Donoho will travel to non-region foe, Horseshoe Bend, on Monday. Westbrook Christian will also be on the road for its next game. The Warriors play North Sand Mountain following the Thanksgiving holiday.