Prep basketball: Welsh steps up as rebuilt Spring Garden keeps rolling

HEFLIN — Spring Garden’s girls adapted to losing one shooter when Macy Reedy graduated from the Panthers’ latest state-championship team. Then a season-ending knee injury claimed shooter Kayley Kirk.
A 14-2 record says Spring Garden has found the range … or something to replace it.
Neely Welsh poured in 29 points, and the Panthers cruised past Heard County (Ga.) 72-45 in Monday’s action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament at Cleburne County High School.
Lexy Adkison added 14 points. Ace Austin and Sarah Kate McKay scored 11 apiece, showing that program with seven state championships to its credit always has options.
“We’re having to teach other people how to be shooters, because Macy and Kayley basically were our shooters,” Welsh said.
A lot has happened to change Spring Garden’s picture in 12 months. In December of 2019, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced reclassification for the two-year cycle that started this school year, and Spring Garden bumped up to Class 2A for the first time in its history.
The Panthers won the program’s seventh state title about two months later, and Reedy traded her 3-point stroke for a cap and gown.
Kirk emerged as a top 3-point threat after transferring back from Piedmont last year and looked to have a big 2020-21 season. She sustained the injury to her right knee while playing in the Champions Christmas Tournament.
“It was the first game, first quarter of the season,” said Ricky Austin, who has coached Spring Garden to six of its state titles. “We were in a tailspin there for the next two weeks. ...
“You don’t replace Kayley. We don’t have another Kayley, so we try to take what the next girl’s got and try to make her what we can.”
Over the past month, Ricky Austin has counted on his daughter, Welsh and Adkison to carry the load while others develop.
“Sarah Kate McKay is doing a really nice job shooting the ball,” Ricky Austin said. “Abbey Steward is shooting the ball well.
“Sarah Kate is a little quicker off the drive, and she can score in the paint. Abbey Steward has a great brain; we can coach her and ask her to do anything, and she does it.”
Welsh, the Final Four most valuable player last season, has also added to her game. She hit two 3-pointers Monday.
“After Kayley got hurt, and with Macy being gone, there’s more room for me to get out and do stuff out there, as well,” she said.