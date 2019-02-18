JACKSONVILLE — Somewhere in Weaver’s 69-37 loss to Glencoe in Monday’s Northeast Regional 3A girls semifinals, the focus became less the scoreboard than the surroundings.
Here was Weaver, playing in a regional for the first time in 15 years, playing Glencoe, a team that’s played in Pete Mathews Coliseum the past three years.
“If you’d asked me five years ago if we’d have been here, and I’d have laughed in your face,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said.
Glencoe (21-9) will move on to Wednesday's 4 p.m. final against Pisgah, which was No. 1 in the final regular-season rankings.
Weaver finished 21-10 in a season that saw the Bearcats win their area and host the area tournament for the second year in a row. They hosted a sub-regional game for the second year in a row and made it through for the sub-regional level for the first time since 2004.
It came at the end of a span that saw Weaver make the Calhoun County semifinals two times in three years.
“It was a big accomplishment for us,” senior guard and reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Caleigh Cortez said. ‘Our goal was to get to make it to JSU, and we did exactly that. We won area. We hosted area, and we made a big statement for the Lady Bearcats.
“This was a good way to finish the season.”
There was the game at hand, and it threatened to get out of hand quickly, as Glencoe forced turnovers and got out to a 14-2 start.
Weaver closed the gap. Trinity Pulliam, who scored 11 points for the game, hit two free throws to bring the Bearcats within 29-20 at 2:55 of the second quarter.
Glencoe scored the next seven points and wound up leading 40-23 at the break. The Yellow Jackets went on to force 23 Weaver turnovers, using their depth and running defenders at Cortez, Weaver’s primary ball handler, who scored 12 points but committed 10 turnovers.
“I wasn’t necessarily happy with the way we played in the first half,” Glencoe coach Daniel Cook said. “I felt we left a lot of points on the court in the first half, and a lot of their points they had in the first half was second-chance points or something we didn’t pick up in transition.
“The second half, I thought our team did a pretty good job of just keeping that pressure.”
Ashley Morgan led Glencoe with 14 points. Anna Beth Giles, Abby Vice, Lauren Cole and Cami Zahorscak each had nine.
Weaver will lose five seniors … Cortez, Maleah Foster, Amira Carter, Abby Gaines and Dijinea Anderson. They’ll finish as one of Weaver’s winningest classes.
“These girls have been through a process,” Atchley said. “You hear that word a lot, but these girls have busted their tails.
“It’s a big accomplishment, not just for our basketball team but for our community at Weaver. They’ve followed us through the last four years. We’ve been to state now three years in a row, area back-to-back area champs, go to Jax State.”