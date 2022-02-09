Prep basketball: Weaver, Piedmont to meet in 3A, Area 11 tournament final

PIEDMONT — When Weaver needed a spark in its Class 3A, Area 11 tourney opener against Pleasant Valley on Wednesday, Tristan Brown answered the bell.
As a result, the Bearcats will get to step into the ring at least two more times this season.
Brown’s two 3-pointers launched the key run, and Weaver rallied from behind to win 49-45 at Piedmont High School.
The Bearcats earned a shot at Piedmont in Friday’s 6 p.m. area final. Piedmont beat Ohatchee 65-19 in Wednesday’s opener.
Pleasant Valley and Ohatchee were eliminated.
By virtue of winning their area openers, Weaver and Piedmont also clinched sub-regional berths. The area winner will play host to a sub-regional.
“We’ve got to play a lot better than we did tonight and give it to them like we did that one time at home,” Brown said. “We lost, but it was a great game. We just fell apart at the end.
“We’ve got to give it to them a lot harder this time and not fall apart at the end.”
Brown overcame foul troubles to lead Weaver with 15 points. Armane Burton added 14, and Buck McGregor 10.
They overcame 12 points from Pleasant Valley’s Garrett Cranmer and 10 apiece from Braydon Maye and Kolby Battles.
The key run came late in the third quarter. With Pleasant Valley cleaning up the offensive glass, Battles scored twice in the paint in three possessions. His putback gave the Raiders a 36-30 lead.
“I bet you they had over half of their points were second-chance points,” Weaver coach Beau Winn said. “We had to combat that, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Brown had the answer, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game and launch a 16-4 Weaver run.
“I just saw that we were down, really,” Brown said. “It was kind of like a confidence boost when I hit that first one. I backed up a little bit and just hit the second.”
Weaver had to continue the run largely without Brown, who picked up his fourth foul at the end of the third. McGregor started the fourth with a 3-pointer and a jumper on consecutive possessions to give Weaver the lead for good.
The run put Weaver up 46-40 by the 2:28 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Bearcats survived dramatics down the stretch. Cranmer hit one of two free throws and Maye added a putback to bring Pleasant Valley within 46-43.
Kohl Perry and Battles exchanged buckets to make it 48-45 at 47.9 seconds, and the stretch run featured missed free throws on Weaver’s end and missed second chances on the Raiders’ end.
One possession saw the Raiders miss three chances after offensive rebounds.
“The game plan, we got everything we wanted,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “We were the more physical team. We were the more aggressive team. We got better looks, and they just didn’t fall.
“They shot lights out when they needed to shoot lights out.”
The Raiders also had a chance with Maye on the foul line with the bonus at 10.6 seconds, but a lane violation nixed the chance to close within a point.
Hood said he was trying to communicate a defensive switch with the Raiders about to press.
“Garrett thinks I’m talking about (switching out) on the free throw, and the guy’s already got the ball,” Hood said.
Brown hit one of two free throws to close out the scoring. Weaver was 1-for-7 at the line in the final 2:28, missing three front ends of the bonus.
“If we hit our free throws late, we don’t have to give me a mild heart attack at the end,” Winn said.
Piedmont 65, Ohatchee 19: Piedmont’s Alex Odam has enjoyed a scoring binge in recent weeks. Wednesday’s area opener brought signs that others are primed to join the party.
Odam scored 17 points. Ish Bethel and Cassius Fairs added 11 apiece, and Rhett Alford added nine. Piedmont made 11 3-pointers, with six different players making at least one.
It was a good sign for Piedmont’s long-term postseason prospects.
“We know we’re going to need some of those guys,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said.
Bethel, a freshman, who went on a scoring binge of his own while Odam missed games in the middle of the season with a knee injury, scored all 11 of his points in the first three quarters. He hit one 3-pointer.
“It was rhythm,” Bethel said. “It was just hustling, really, getting rebounds and getting down the court.”
Fairs also scored all 11 of his points in the first three quarters, including a 3-pointer. He converted several transition buckets, some with assists from Odam.
Piedmont also got two 3-point buckets from Gavin Lawler, one from Cole Wilson and one from Alford.
Carson Tittle led Ohatchee with five points. The Indians finished with four wins.
“I told the guys they far exceeded my expectations,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “We started one ninth-grader every night. Other nights it was two plus a sophomore. I had no seniors.
“We’ve been tough on them, but I can’t imagine being thrown into the fire like we had to throw these guys in it.”