WEAVER — It had been a while since a Weaver girls basketball team cut down the nets at home, perhaps as far back as 2004 when Robbie Morrison’s Bearcats won the area tournament on their home court.
That’s how Gary Atchley’s current team spent the 20 minutes after defeating Pleasant Valley 50-39 in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament title game and receiving their championship plaque. One by one, the Bearcats climbed a ladder, snipped away, posed for pictures and came down with a souvenir piece of net.
There were multiple reasons to celebrate. The Bearcats will host what Atchley called “a real good Sylvania team” in sub-regional play Monday night with the winner advancing to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. Pleasant Valley will make a long trip to challenge Pisgah, Class 3A’s No. 1 team in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
Hampered by injuries, Weaver lost two of its final three regular-season games before bouncing back with victories over Saks and Pleasant Valley in the area tournament.
“This is the healthiest we’ve been in three weeks and I think this tournament showed what a healthy Weaver basketball team can do. We looked like we did at the beginning of the year, thank goodness,” Atchley said.
Aided by seven points from Maleah Foster and a pair of 3-point baskets by Haley Homesley, Weaver led 24-13 at halftime. Pleasant Valley cut Weaver’s lead to four points at 27-23 with 5:31 to play in the third quarter as Lindsey Pritchett and Chandler Dorsett each netted a 3-pointer, Emma Hood got a bucket from the paint and Dorsett made two free throws.
Weaver’s Abby Gaines, back from an ankle injury that had sidelined her since the county tournament, stopped the Raiders’ 10-3 run with a short jumper and a free throw. Amira Carter made two free throws. Gaines did the same. Trinity Pulliam scored for the Bearcats on a put-back and then a driving layup by Gaines pushed Weaver ahead 38-25.
In the fourth quarter, Gaines was 5-for-6 at the free throw line. She finished with a game-high 15 points with a trey in the first quarter and 12 points in the second half.
“She played lights out,” Atchley said of Gaines.
Gaines said she had not been a particularly good shooter from the line.
“In practice I shoot a lot. Most of the time I’ve struggled but today I felt like it was really needed so I tried my best to keep going,” Gaines said, who was 8 of 10 from the charity stripe for the game. “I felt pretty confident after a while.”
Tournament MVP Caleigh Cortez, Weaver’s point guard, scored 11 points. Six came in the fourth quarter when she and Gaines combined for 11 of Weaver’s 12 points as the Bearcats outscored the Raiders 12-10.
“I’ve said it before. I don’t know if there’s a point guard better in the county. She does everything you want her to do. She rebounds. She plays hard. She hustles. She passes – unbelievable passes tonight. Plays the game with such energy and enthusiasm,” Atchley said of Cortez.
Carter, Gaines, Homesley and Pulliam joined Cortez on the all-tournament team as did Pritchett and Brooke Perry of Pleasant Valley, Sydney Prater and Kayley Kirk of Piedmont, Teana Edwards and DeAvian Stewart of Saks and Itiania Weatherly of Wellborn.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Emma Hood, 11 points
—Karmyn Sparks, nine points
—Perry, seven points