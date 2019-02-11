WEAVER — Weaver got through several anxious minutes with foul troubles Monday, and their 15-year wait for a regional berth ended.
The Bearcats got 16 points from Caleigh Cortez, 15 from Abi Gaines and 10 from Trinity Pulliam and held off Sylvania’s comeback to prevail 62-56 in a 3A Northeast subregional.
Weaver girls celebrate NE Regional berth. pic.twitter.com/GdQ5Gba66Q— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 12, 2019
Weaver (20-9) earned its first regional berth since 2004 and will play Glencoe in Monday’s Northeast Regional semifinals in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Tipoff is 3 p.m.
The Bearcats celebrated Monday by running across the court to chants of “JSU! JSU!” from their cheering section.
“It’s amazing,” Cortez said. “Like, we set this as a goal at the beginning of the year.
“We had three goals … get 20 wins, host the area and win area and go to JSU, and we did all of them. It’s crazy. It’s a great feeling.”
The last Weaver team that reached regional included current Saks coach Michelle Morgan Ogle. They played at Troy and advanced to state.
“These seniors, it’s been an unbelievable ride,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “This is the bunch I’ve had for five years. It’s been unbelievable.”
The Bearcats had to show resilience Monday. Cortez, Weaver’s top ballhandler and scorer, picked up her third foul at 4:28 of the second quarter. Pulliam, the Bearcats’ top post presence, got hers nearly a minute later.
Weaver's Abi Gaines talks victory over Sylvania, NE Regional berth. pic.twitter.com/EGLuq8LTdy— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 12, 2019
When Cortez left the action, Weaver led 25-15. The Bearcats got through the rest of the half with two turnovers in that stretch. Meanwhile, Haley Homesley hit a 3-pointer, Gaines hit three of four free throws, and Kiese Hubbard hit a jumper to help Weaver get to halftime with a 33-20 lead.
Same scenario in the third quarter, as Cortez picked her fourth foul at 5:56 and Pulliam her fourth at 4:41. From Cortez’s fourth foul to the end of the third quarter, Weaver’s lead shrank just three points … from 36-22 to 47-34.
Homesley scored during that stretch. Gaines hit a 3-pointer and a turnaround shot. Amira Carter scored twice.
“Foul troubles scared me to death,” Atchley said. “I told the girls before the game I thought we had a height advantage. We had a big advantage on them, size wise, that, if we can not get in foul trouble, I thought we had a real good chance to win.
“At halftime, I was scared to death.”
Led by Bethany Davis’ 21 points and 12 apiece from Tyla Tatum and Makayla Bullock, Sylvania (14-11) turned up its press and rallied in the fourth quarter, closing within 55-50. Cortez scored in transition to make it 57-50, and she and Pulliam combined to hit two free throws to give the Bearcats more breathing room, 59-50, with a minute to play.
Gaines hit three of four free throws down the stretch.
Weaver moves on to play Glencoe, which beat Locust Fork 56-55 on Monday to reach regional. The Northeast Regional field will also include top-ranked Pisgah, which beat Pleasant Valley 77-39 on Monday.
“Glencoe is just as bad,” Atchley said. “Me and Coach (Daniel) Cook are buddies. I don’t know what he’s going to run at me, but what a great night for Weaver basketball.”