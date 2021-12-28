Prep basketball: Weaver boys, girls win JCA Holiday Classic

Weaver limited Donoho to single-digit points in three of the game’s four quarters and defeated the Falcons 49-31 in the championship game of the Jacksonville Christian Holiday Classic basketball tournament Tuesday. Weaver led 22-12 at halftime.
Jeffrey Miles led the Bearcats with16 points, 10 in the second half. Armane’ Burton scored 15 points for Weaver and Tristan Brown had eight points in the win.
Eric Tolson led Donoho with 16 points. Rich Goad scored 10 points for the Falcons.
Jacksonville Christian 64, Wellborn 29: After falling to Weaver in the opening round Monday, the Thunder defeated Wellborn in the consolation game for third place.
Eight of Jacksonville Christian’s nine players in uniform contributed points to the victory. Ethan Fair led JCA’s offense with 27 points. Brodie Clay scored 13 points and claimed eight rebounds. Cam Moses, the only Thunder player who didn’t score, had 13 rebounds.
Girls
Weaver 30, Wellborn 16: Senior Nevaeh Hawkins was 5 of 6 at the free throw line in the second half, helping Weaver pull away from a tight score at halftime in the girls championship game of the Jacksonville Christian Holiday Classic tournament Tuesday.
The Bearcats led just 14-12 at intermission. In the second half, Weaver outscored Wellborn 5-2 in the third quarter and 11-2 in the fourth.
Erionna Richmond was 3 of 4 at the foul line in the fourth quarter for the Bearcats and finished with nine points.
Freshman guard Mikayla Williams led the Panthers with 10 points.
Jacksonville Christian 64, Donoho 19: Seventh-grader Addy Lee led the Thunder to third place in the JCA Holiday Classic with 16 points. Lee added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Hannah Clayton had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Erin Prater tallied 12 points.
Annagrace Jones and Claire Payne each scored six points for Donoho.