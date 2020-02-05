Prep basketball: Ware returns to coaching, will lead Faith Christian boys

Schuessler Ware, who built hall-of-fame credentials during his long tenure as Anniston’s boys basketball coach, will once again coach in Anniston. He’ll just do it at Faith Christian now.
Faith announced Ware’s hiring via the school’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. He’ll replace Justin Kisor, who took a job teaching in Pell City.
“We are excited to announce that the Lord has led Coach Schuessler Ware to be our next boys’ basketball coach!” the post said.
Ware was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in March of last year. He went 420-168 in 19 seasons as Anniston’s head coach, winning state titles in 2002 and 2009 and making three other trips to the state semifinals.
He last coached in the 2015-16 season, stopping short of calling it retirement, hinting that he could return in some capacity, perhaps at a private school.
Ware could not be reached for comment, but the Faith post highlighted Ware’s impact beyond basketball.
“What makes Coach Ware really special is the difference that he has made in the lives of his students in helping them to become successful adults,” the post said. “One of his former employers has said, ‘Simply put, his impact on the game of basketball is second to his impact on the lives of the student-athletes he served in the Anniston community.’”