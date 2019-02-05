SPRING GARDEN — Jacksonville Christian’s boys rode their post presence Tuesday, and the Thunder’s first 20-win season in Alabama High School Athletic Association play will stretch at least two more games.
Chase Vinson scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots to lead JCA past Faith Christian 65-57 in the 1A, Area 11 semifinals.
The Thunder (21-6) will play Spring Garden in Thursday’s 7 p.m. area final. The winner will play host to a sub-regional game, and the loser will go on the road.
Getting to sub-regional “means a lot,” Vinson said. “I think it’s the first time in a few years, and it feels good.”
It took a while for JCA to feel safe Tuesday. Faith (9-14) led 16-11 after the first quarter, and JCA led 30-28 at halftime.
A back-and-forth third quarter ended with JCA starting to separate. Vinson scored in the post to make it 49-45 with 1.8 seconds left, and Brody Shaddix got a steal and basket at the buzzer to make it 51-45 at the break.
From there, it became a battle to feed Vinson on one end, and Faith’s shooters tried to answer. Beau Conley made three second-half treys, and Michael McGraw hit one. Jacques Prater hit his one three in the first quarter.
“Early, we tried to go outside too much,” JCA coach Tommy Miller said. “We were able to go inside and get caught up, and it worked out there in the end.”
JCA will try to improve on its regular-season showings against Spring Garden, which beat the Thunder 72-36 and 77-42.
Faith, which split with JCA during the regular season, saw improvement this season.
“This time last year, we were a fifth seed,” Faith coach Justin Kisor said. “Now, we’re the third seed, and things are looking up.”
JCA’s other top performers
— Shaddix, 11 points.
— Kobe Messer, 24 points, one 3-pointer.
Faith’s top performers:
— C.J. Gomez, 15 points.
— McGraw, 12 points.
— Conley, 11 points.
— Jacob Cleckler, 10 points.
Spring Garden 80, Coosa Christian 50: Spring Garden trailed 17-13 after the first quarter but took control with a 25-10 second quarter.
The Panthers improved to 21-6 while clinching a sub-regional berth and shot at JCA in Thursday’s 7 p.m. area final.
“We want this area championship,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “We want to win it. It’s time start stacking something on this boys’ side that means something. …
“This group won the county championship last year and flopped in the county championship game this year, just got outplayed. It’s important, not just for this year but for this program that we can build a championship. We’ve got a lot of young kids on this team.”
Coosa Christian finished 10-17.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
— Weston Kirk, 19 points.
— Cooper Austin, 15 points.
— Isaiah Sanchez, 13 points.
— Dalton Rogers, 10 points.
Coosa Christian’s top performers:
— Clay Waits, 22 points.
— Evan Delp, 14 points.