Prep basketball: Updated state rankings for boys, girls

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (26-2)
2. Lee-Montgomery (24-1)
3. Fairhope (18-4)
4. Hoover (21-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
6. Oak Mountain (18-8)
7. Bob Jones (22-7)
8. Sparkman (19-10)
9. Thompson (20-9)
10. Austin (19-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-7), Huntsville (3-24*), Mary Montgomery (16-6).
*-Record includes forfeits.
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (23-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (22-2)
3. Huffman (25-3)
4. Hartselle (22-5)
5. Northridge (24-4)
6. Lee-Huntsville (14-8)
7. Helena (21-7)
8. Oxford (18-8)
9. Baldwin County (17-5)
10. Albertville (21-4)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (17-6), Buckhorn (20-9), Carver-Montgomery (15-8), Eufaula (22-5), Hazel Green (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Muscle Shoals (17-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Fairfield (22-4)
2. Ramsay (20-7)
3. Woodlawn (19-8)
4. Wenonah (17-9)
5. East Limestone (19-6)
6. Lawrence County (22-4)
7. Pleasant Grove (13-5)
8. Tallassee (23-4)
9. St. Paul’s (16-7)
10. Greenville (18-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (16-5), Brewbaker Tech (17-9), Carroll-Ozark (3-26*), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-9), Guntersville (17-7), LeFlore (16-9), Marbury (21-8), Sylacauga (19-9).
*-Record includes forfeits.
CLASS 4A
1. Talladega (20-4)
2. Williamson (20-4)
3. Sumter Central (19-4)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (23-4)
5. UMS-Wright (22-5)
6. Good Hope (23-3)
7. Montevallo (21-6)
8. Anniston (16-8)
9. Jacksonville (17-4)
10. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (21-5), BTW-Tuskegee (17-7), Clarke County (15-6), Danville (16-7), Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5), Oneonta (20-5), White Plains (18-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (21-3)
2. Plainview (24-4)
3. Thomasville (15-1)
4. Mobile Christian (19-7)
5. Lauderdale County (18-7)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Oakman (19-5)
8. Pike County (17-5)
9. Pike Road (18-5)
10. New Hope (17-7)
Others nominated: Dadeville (14-7), Saks (14-7), St. Michael (14-8).
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (24-0)
2. Fyffe (27-2)
3. Vincent (20-2)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-6)
5. Southeastern-Blount (18-3)
6. Tanner (16-5)
7. Calhoun (14-12)
8. J.U. Blacksher (21-3)
9. Geneva County (20-5)
10. Westbrook Christian (17-11)
Others nominated: Barbour County (20-9), Red Bay (16-5), Sacred Heart (12-14), Sand Rock (16-9), Sheffield (17-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
2. Cornerstone-Birmingham (18-7)
3. Keith (20-6)
4. Skyline (25-3)
5. Covenant Christian (21-2)
6. Lanett (15-9)
7. Belgreen (23-5)
8. Francis Marion (19-6)
9. Jacksonville Christian (18-5)
10. Florala (19-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (16-4), Georgiana (19-6), Lindsay Lane (19-10), Millry (15-4), Spring Garden (19-5), Whitesburg Christian (14-9).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (24-1)
2. Autauga Academy (12-3)
3. Southern Academy (20-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (17-4)
5. Lee-Scott (17-4)
6. Glenwood (19-8)
7. Chambers Academy (15-3)
8. Lakeside (13-6)
9. Edgewood (13-8)
10. Heritage Christian (19-5)
Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (10-8), Macon-East (17-12), Monroe Academy (11-4), Morgan Academy (13-7), Pike Liberal Arts (13-8).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (26-1)
2. Foley (27-2)
3. Theodore (24-3)
4. Spain Park (25-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
6. Austin (22-5)
7. Gadsden City (22-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (17-8)
9. Vestavia Hills (20-9)
10. Central-Phenix City (17-6)
Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Davidson (16-10), Florence (18-8), Sparkman (15-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-2)
2. Athens (22-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (24-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (22-7)
5. Eufaula (23-5)
6. McAdory (21-5)
7. Opelika (22-6)
8. Dothan (19-3)
9. Homewood (23-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (23-2), Chelsea (22-5), Hartselle (17-11), Park Crossing (20-7), Pelham (19-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-4)
2. Charles Henderson (22-0)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (22-3)
4. Madison Academy (24-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (21-4)
6. East Limestone (22-3)
7. LeFlore (22-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby County (18-4)
10. West Point (20-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (17-10), Jackson (20-5), Marbury (21-8), Mortimer Jordan (20-9).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (22-4)
2. Greensboro (23-1)
3. Anniston (20-3)
4. North Jackson (18-7)
5. Priceville (17-9)
6. Hokes Bluff (21-7)
7. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
8. Childersburg (23-4)
9. Trinity (18-6)
10. Deshler (18-8)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (16-11), Handley (18-7), Headland (18-4).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (16-1)
2. Pisgah (23-3)
3. Prattville Christian (26-2)
4. Susan Moore (22-3)
5. Pike Road (22-4)
6. Midfield (20-8)
7. Lauderdale County (22-5)
8. Montgomery Academy (19-6)
9. Glencoe (19-8)
10. Phil Campbell (18-5)
Others nominated: Plainview (17-9), Straughn (16-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Collinsville (22-2)
2. Cold Springs (23-3)
3. G.W. Long (20-5)
4. Geneva County (19-5)
5. Fyffe (22-5)
6. Sacred Heart (19-7)
7. Sand Rock (18-8)
8. Central-Hayneville (19-3)
9. Hatton (22-5)
10. Ider (20-6)
Others nominated: Addison (17-2), Cedar Bluff (13-14), Reeltown (12-4), Samson (17-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-2)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. St. Luke’s (19-4)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
5. Loachapoka (21-7)
6. Belgreen (18-8)
7. Decatur Heritage (14-11)
8. Georgiana (14-6)
9. Phillips (12-11)
10. Pleasant Home (14-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (16-9), Elba (17-7), Falkville (16-8), Kinston (11-5), McIntosh (18-5), Talladega County Central (19-7), Vina (18-7), Westminster-Oak Mountain 16-5).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (22-1)
2. Lee-Scott (19-2)
3. Glenwood (14-7)
4. Clarke Prep (19-6)
5. Monroe Academy (13-1)
6. Pickens Academy (14-5)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)
8. Springwood (14-6)
9. Patrician Academy (9-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-10)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (14-7), Chambers Academy (12-5), Fort Dale Academy (11-6).