Prep basketball: Updated state rankings for boys, girls

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Mountain Brook (26-2)

2. Lee-Montgomery (24-1)

3. Fairhope (18-4)

4. Hoover (21-8)

5. McGill-Toolen (20-7)

6. Oak Mountain (18-8)

7. Bob Jones (22-7)

8. Sparkman (19-10)

9. Thompson (20-9)

10. Austin (19-9)

Others nominated: Baker (17-7), Huntsville (3-24*), Mary Montgomery (16-6).

*-Record includes forfeits.

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (23-3)

2. Jemison-Huntsville (22-2)

3. Huffman (25-3)

4. Hartselle (22-5)

5. Northridge (24-4)

6. Lee-Huntsville (14-8)

7. Helena (21-7)

8. Oxford (18-8)

9. Baldwin County (17-5)

10. Albertville (21-4)

Others nominated: B.C. Rain (17-6), Buckhorn (20-9), Carver-Montgomery (15-8), Eufaula (22-5), Hazel Green (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Muscle Shoals (17-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Fairfield (22-4)

2. Ramsay (20-7)

3. Woodlawn (19-8)

4. Wenonah (17-9)

5. East Limestone (19-6)

6. Lawrence County (22-4)

7. Pleasant Grove (13-5)

8. Tallassee (23-4)

9. St. Paul’s (16-7)

10. Greenville (18-7)

Others nominated: Alexandria (16-5), Brewbaker Tech (17-9), Carroll-Ozark (3-26*), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-9), Guntersville (17-7), LeFlore (16-9), Marbury (21-8), Sylacauga (19-9).

*-Record includes forfeits.

CLASS 4A

1. Talladega (20-4)

2. Williamson (20-4)

3. Sumter Central (19-4)

4. Catholic-Montgomery (23-4)

5. UMS-Wright (22-5)

6. Good Hope (23-3)

7. Montevallo (21-6)

8. Anniston (16-8)

9. Jacksonville (17-4)

10. Sipsey Valley (23-5)

Others nominated: Brooks (21-5), BTW-Tuskegee (17-7), Clarke County (15-6), Danville (16-7), Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5), Oneonta (20-5), White Plains (18-11).

CLASS 3A

1. Piedmont (21-3)

2. Plainview (24-4)

3. Thomasville (15-1)

4. Mobile Christian (19-7)

5. Lauderdale County (18-7)

6. Winfield (24-4)

7. Oakman (19-5)

8. Pike County (17-5)

9. Pike Road (18-5)

10. New Hope (17-7)

Others nominated: Dadeville (14-7), Saks (14-7), St. Michael (14-8).

CLASS 2A

1. LaFayette (24-0)

2. Fyffe (27-2)

3. Vincent (20-2)

4. North Sand Mountain (17-6)

5. Southeastern-Blount (18-3)

6. Tanner (16-5)

7. Calhoun (14-12)

8. J.U. Blacksher (21-3)

9. Geneva County (20-5)

10. Westbrook Christian (17-11)

Others nominated: Barbour County (20-9), Red Bay (16-5), Sacred Heart (12-14), Sand Rock (16-9), Sheffield (17-7).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (18-7)

2. Cornerstone-Birmingham (18-7)

3. Keith (20-6)

4. Skyline (25-3)

5. Covenant Christian (21-2)

6. Lanett (15-9)

7. Belgreen (23-5)

8. Francis Marion (19-6)

9. Jacksonville Christian (18-5)

10. Florala (19-5)

Others nominated: Brantley (16-4), Georgiana (19-6), Lindsay Lane (19-10), Millry (15-4), Spring Garden (19-5), Whitesburg Christian (14-9).

AISA

1. Evangel Christian (24-1)

2. Autauga Academy (12-3)

3. Southern Academy (20-3)

4. Tuscaloosa Academy (17-4)

5. Lee-Scott (17-4)

6. Glenwood (19-8)

7. Chambers Academy (15-3)

8. Lakeside (13-6)

9. Edgewood (13-8)

10. Heritage Christian (19-5)

Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (10-8), Macon-East (17-12), Monroe Academy (11-4), Morgan Academy (13-7), Pike Liberal Arts (13-8).

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (26-1)

2. Foley (27-2)

3. Theodore (24-3)

4. Spain Park (25-4)

5. McGill-Toolen (22-5)

6. Austin (22-5)

7. Gadsden City (22-5)

8. Hewitt-Trussville (17-8)

9. Vestavia Hills (20-9)

10. Central-Phenix City (17-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Davidson (16-10), Florence (18-8), Sparkman (15-14).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (26-2)

2. Athens (22-3)

3. Carver-Birmingham (24-5)

4. Lee-Huntsville (22-7)

5. Eufaula (23-5)

6. McAdory (21-5)

7. Opelika (22-6)

8. Dothan (19-3)

9. Homewood (23-2)

10. Carver-Montgomery (19-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (23-2), Chelsea (22-5), Hartselle (17-11), Park Crossing (20-7), Pelham (19-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (21-4)

2. Charles Henderson (22-0)

3. Central-Tuscaloosa (22-3)

4. Madison Academy (24-4)

5. Pleasant Grove (21-4)

6. East Limestone (22-3)

7. LeFlore (22-6)

8. Center Point (16-4)

9. Shelby County (18-4)

10. West Point (20-5)

Others nominated: Brewer (17-10), Jackson (20-5), Marbury (21-8), Mortimer Jordan (20-9).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (22-4)

2. Greensboro (23-1)

3. Anniston (20-3)

4. North Jackson (18-7)

5. Priceville (17-9)

6. Hokes Bluff (21-7)

7. Sipsey Valley (23-5)

8. Childersburg (23-4)

9. Trinity (18-6)

10. Deshler (18-8)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (16-11), Handley (18-7), Headland (18-4).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (16-1)

2. Pisgah (23-3)

3. Prattville Christian (26-2)

4. Susan Moore (22-3)

5. Pike Road (22-4)

6. Midfield (20-8)

7. Lauderdale County (22-5)

8. Montgomery Academy (19-6)

9. Glencoe (19-8)

10. Phil Campbell (18-5)

Others nominated: Plainview (17-9), Straughn (16-5).

CLASS 2A

1. Collinsville (22-2)

2. Cold Springs (23-3)

3. G.W. Long (20-5)

4. Geneva County (19-5)

5. Fyffe (22-5)

6. Sacred Heart (19-7)

7. Sand Rock (18-8)

8. Central-Hayneville (19-3)

9. Hatton (22-5)

10. Ider (20-6)

Others nominated: Addison (17-2), Cedar Bluff (13-14), Reeltown (12-4), Samson (17-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (27-2)

2. Skyline (22-3)

3. St. Luke’s (19-4)

4. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)

5. Loachapoka (21-7)

6. Belgreen (18-8)

7. Decatur Heritage (14-11)

8. Georgiana (14-6)

9. Phillips (12-11)

10. Pleasant Home (14-5)

Others nominated: Coosa Christian (16-9), Elba (17-7), Falkville (16-8), Kinston (11-5), McIntosh (18-5), Talladega County Central (19-7), Vina (18-7), Westminster-Oak Mountain 16-5).

AISA

1. Southern Academy (22-1)

2. Lee-Scott (19-2)

3. Glenwood (14-7)

4. Clarke Prep (19-6)

5. Monroe Academy (13-1)

6. Pickens Academy (14-5)

7. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)

8. Springwood (14-6)

9. Patrician Academy (9-7)

10. Northside Methodist (13-10)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (14-7), Chambers Academy (12-5), Fort Dale Academy (11-6).

