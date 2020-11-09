Prep basketball: Tough opening night, but Ware sees 'goals' ahead for Faith

What’s the word, after Schuessler Ware coached his first two basketball games in four years?
“Exhausted,” he said.
But don’t take that to mean that two Faith Christian losses Monday extinguished the 64-year-old, 2019 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Perhaps nary a school mascot and coach have ever been more perfectly matched, and the lion said he probably won’t sleep.
The fire still burns, and goals remain the same as they ever were in 19 seasons over Anniston’s boys’ program.
“I always think about Birmingham,” Ware said, referring to the state tournament’s host city. “I tell them, those are my goals.
“I don’t know what kind of goals you have, but you’re going to have to get some goals. We have to be on the same page.”
Ware came out of retirement to take over Faith’s boys’ and girls’ basketball programs. The school announced his hiring in February.
One game night into Ware’s second act, the Lions saw what the start of a goal looks like. The girls lost 45-31 to Cornerstone in a game the Lions never led.
The boys fell 56-52 in a game they led 50-32 in the fourth quarter. Faith went without quarantining center Seth Abston, and All-Calhoun County forward Ethan Richerzhagen fouled out just ahead of a 16-0 Cornerstone run.
It was that kind of night for a coach who won 420 games and two state titles at Anniston. When last seen on a bench, he nearly led his team to a stunning upset of J.O. Johnson in the 2016 5A Northeast Regional final.
Between then and his hiring at Faith, he spent a lot of time catching up on cowboy shows like Bonanza and any Clint Eastwood western ever made. He watched sports and not just basketball.
“I even like watching the women’s volleyball,” he said.
Ware said when he stepped down at Anniston that he might return, perhaps at a private school. He never applied, but the longer he sat unasked, the more his fire rekindled.
Faith asked, and Ware said yes.
The school asked him to coach the girls’ team, too, and he said yes.
Now, Faith has a coach whose Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame program hangs on his office bulletin board, along with pictures of his induction class. Hanging on the opposite wall are six Calhoun County Commission proclamations.
On the adjacent wall hangs a picture with a motivational quote attributed to former college football coach Lou Holtz: “Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.”
Ware’s new players feel the practical implications.
“We’re running more, paying attention and more focusing on what we have to do,” said center Ariana Arevalo, who scored a team-high 12 points in Monday’s girls’ game. “We’re getting up the court faster. We’re making plays faster. We’re moving the ball faster.”
Arevalo called Ware’s approach “very uplifting, like we’ve got this.”
Ware’s reputation alone buys some belief, but nine months have helped the Lions move past that.
“We’re used to being around him now,” point guard Jacques Prater said. “We know how big he is around the state.”
Thomas Curlee led the boys’ team with 19 points Monday, including the Lions’ lone basket during Cornerstone’s comeback.
Ware said Abston’s return 10 days from now will help. Keeping Richerzhagen on the floor will help.
More than anything, the Lions will count on a drive for a big picture that resembles so many Anniston-years pictures Ware has at home. That’s the bottom line on which he spent nine months selling his new team.
“If you all want what I want,” Ware said, “we’re going to be all right.”