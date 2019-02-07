PIEDMONT — Piedmont and Saks will meet Saturday for the Class 3A, Area 11 boys basketball tournament championship. The title game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m. with a home game in sub-regional play Tuesday at stake.
“Piedmont’s good,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “One thing we’re going to have to do is contain (Alex) Odam and also (D’Angelo) Foster in the paint. He’s a force to be dealt with inside. He’s bothered us as much as anybody when we’ve played.”
Piedmont coach JoJo Odam called Saks “a quality team. Coach Miller does a great job with them. We think he may be one of the best coaches around. That was a really good win (over Weaver).”
Piedmont lived up to its No. 1 seed with a workmanlike 73-46 victory over No. 4 Pleasant Valley. No. 3 Saks rallied late to upset No. 2 Weaver 64-61. The Wildcats took the lead for good at 63-61 with 39 seconds to play when Zay Elston netted the last of his seven 3-point baskets for the night. Elston finished with a game-high 30 points for the Wildcats.
Weaver had two chances to knot the score on the ensuing possession but couldn’t convert. Saks’ Daveon Dukes made one of two free throws with 10.3 seconds on the clock to force a 3-point attempt by the Bearcats. Shamar Spinks’ trey missed. Dukes missed at the line twice with 2.9 seconds to go. The Wildcats then survived a long pass to Taylor Deck whose 3-point shot from just inside the half-court line was off the mark.
Weaver’s season ended at 18-10. Saks improved to 6-15, including two losses to Weaver. The Bearcats last downed Saks 61-55 on Jan. 11 at Weaver.
“We had confidence coming in because we had played them close this month,” Miller said. “It was a similar game. It was close in the fourth quarter. They got the lead with two or three minutes to go and we never got it back. The difference tonight is we kept making plays. We had Benji Wilson hit. I thought what he did was big. He had four free throws in the fourth quarter. We were down three twice and he brought us back to one and I thought those were big shots. Of course Zay scoring 30, that was big.”
Weaver led 16-13 after one quarter but 10 second-quarter points from Elston helped Saks take a 33-30 advantage into halftime. The Wildcats still led 50-49 after three quarters. Weaver appeared to have survived Saks’ best shot when a driving basket by Shamar Spinks put the Bearcats ahead 55-53 midway through the fourth quarter. Weaver held 3-point leads three times in the final three minutes but never more than three.
“We just had to keep calm,” Elston said. “Every game we’re behind we just lose our heads.”
Wilson answered Weaver’s first two three-point leads with a pair of free throws twice and Zaejuan Johnson’s drive for Saks cut Weaver’s edge to 61-60 with a minute left, setting the stage for Elston’s biggest triple.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Tyler Smith, 10 points
Top performers for Weaver:
—Amardric Elston, 20 points
—Spinks, 15 points
—Robert Gaines 11 points
Piedmont 73, Pleasant Valley 46: Piedmont halted a two-game losing streak and improved to 20-5 as four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Piedmont opened on a 10-0 run and led 22-10 after one quarter. The score favored the Bulldogs 46-26 at halftime.
“We just basically wanted to get off to a better start. The last four or five games, four out of five, we’ve been down 10 early in the first quarter,” Odam said. “We just felt like we wanted to get off to a good start. Carl (Myers) came out and played well early, got us going, and it’s easier to play when you’re ahead.”
Myers scored Piedmont’s first two baskets and had nine points in the first quarter. He finished with 13 points.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Alex Odam, 27 points, three 3-point baskets
—T.J. Fairs, 14 points, two 3-point baskets
—Silas Thompson, 10 points
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (5-18):
—Coleman Haynes, 14 points
—Josh Ballew, 13 points
—Austin Johnson, eight points