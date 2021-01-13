Prep basketball: Tipoff times set for Monday county tourney games

Organizers have set tipoff times for Monday's Calhoun County basketball tournament games.
Times for Saturday's games were already set.
The schedule for the first two days of the 70th annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Saturday
(Games are at Saks High School)
Boys
No. 11 Donoho vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 10 a.m.
No. 7 Alexandria vs. No. 10 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Weaver vs. No. 13 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, noon
No. 12 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 13 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
Monday
(Games are at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Pleasant Valley/No. 13 Jacksonville Christian, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. winner of No. 11 Faith Christian/No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. winner of No. 11 Donoho/No.14 Wellborn, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Weaver/No. 13 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.