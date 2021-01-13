You have permission to edit this article.
Prep basketball: Tipoff times set for Monday county tourney games

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Organizers have set tipoff times for Monday's Calhoun County basketball tournament games.

Times for Saturday's games were already set.

The schedule for the first two days of the 70th annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.

Saturday

(Games are at Saks High School)

Boys

No. 11 Donoho vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Alexandria vs. No. 10 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Weaver vs. No. 13 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.

Girls

No. 11 Faith Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, noon

No. 12 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 13 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday

(Games are at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)

Girls

No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Pleasant Valley/No. 13 Jacksonville Christian, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Alexandria vs. winner of No. 11 Faith Christian/No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 6 Saks vs. winner of No. 11 Donoho/No.14 Wellborn, noon

No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Weaver/No. 13 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.

