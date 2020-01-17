Prep basketball: Thanks to McCain’s ‘beasting,’ Jacksonville boys earn right to host area

JACKSONVILLE — When is a missed shot a good thing in basketball? When an “animal” goes “beasting” under the basket.
Donavon McCain scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, and Jacksonville’s boys beat White Plains 60-48 Friday to clinch the right to play host to the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament.
The Golden Eagles enter Calhoun County tournament play at 15-3, on six-game winning streak and holding everything they need to maximize their chances in postseason.
“We’re going to try to win our area,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “After that, we’re going to try to make a good showing in the county.
“Those are some of our goals, and we achieved our first goal today.”
The No. 7 seed in the county tournament, Jacksonville will play No. 10 Pleasant Valley in Monday’s 1:30 p.m. second-round game. The winner plays No. 2 Anniston in the quarterfinals.
White Plains (15-10), the No. 2 seed in the area and third seed at county, awaits the survivor between No. 14 Faith Christian, No. 11 Weaver and No. 6 Piedmont in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“All of these other games we play, we’ll try to win them, but our focus is squarely on Cherokee County,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said, referring the area’s third seed and the Wildcats’ first-round opponent in a winner-advances area game.
White Plains got a game-high 23 points from Brody Baker on Friday, but there was no overcoming a 39-26 rebounding disadvantage and Jacksonville’s 16 second-chance points. Most of those came from McCain, who had seven offensive rebounds.
“Donavon McCain, he can play like that,” Hunt said. “He plays like an animal. He did play like an animal.”
McCain said he was determined to overcome a one-point performance in a 48-44 loss to White Plains on Dec. 17. He said he approached Friday’s game like “a gorilla.”
“I was beasting on the boards,” he said. “I don’t think my mind was in the right place the first time.”
Jacksonville also got 17 points from Kyre’ Maynor and 11 from Quntarius Long. The Golden Eagles hit 24 of 50 shots (48 percent), but putbacks accounted for a chunk of the makes, and misses became points.
“We’re very athletic,” Hunt said. “This is probably my most athletic team. I tell them all the time, I don’t care if we rarely have to set up an offense. Let’s just run the floor and see what we can get.”
Jacksonville gained its separation with a 14-5 spurt in the second quarter to take a 29-19 lead. McCain had two putbacks in that stretch. Long and Rontarius Wiggins had one apiece.
“The last four minutes of the second quarter, they turned us over,” Randall said. “We got careless, and they got six quick ones off turnovers, and then their best play all night was a missed shot.
“He killed us. He got points nobody else could get.”
Jacksonville girls 44, White Plains 43: Rebekah Gannaway is no ordinary freshman. She has played varsity ball across multiple sports since seventh grade, and her competitiveness showed in the crucial moments late against White Plains.
Gannaway’s steal on a ball Amia Montgomery deflected resulted in a Callyn Martin foul with 16 seconds left, and Gannaway hit the first of two free throws to provide the difference.
“This was a really important game, no matter what,” Gannaway said. “The steal was just another thing. My teammate had tipped it, so I’ve got to get this ball no matter what.
“When she fouled me, I mean, it was the best thing we could get. There was a lot of pressure on the free throws, but it was a thing I had to do to help my team out.”
Gannaway, who also plays softball and volleyball, finished with four points but came up with a play when the Golden Eagles (11-7) needed it.
“I’m so proud of her,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said, “It took a lot of nerve. Big shot. Big play.”
Kayla Broom led Jacksonville with 17 points. Maggie Anderson added 10, including a 3-pointer to give Jacksonville a 41-39 lead with 4:48 to play and two free throws for a 43-41 lead at 2:10.
White Plains’ Lily Ponder matched Broom’s 17 points, including two free throws to tie the game 43-43 at 39.9 seconds.
After Gannaway’s free throw, White Plains (7-11) had two possessions. Martin missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left, and Angel Bozarth’s halfcourt attempt at the buzzer missed.
White Plains came back to tighten the game after Jacksonville built a 16-7 lead with a 14-0 run that started in the first quarter and ended early in the second.
“I was really proud of them,” White Plains coach Matt Ford said. “The last couple of games, we haven’t responded that well when we’ve gotten down.
“We’ve got a lot of fighters and got a lot of really good girls. I was glad to see them respond that well.”