Prep basketball: Talladega edges Anniston in Class 4A showdown

Anniston and Talladega essentially played the Class 4A state championship game in their 2019 Northeast Regional final, and they played another game like it Tuesday.
Thanks to 2019 heroes Kobe Simmons and D’Corian Wilson making play after play in the second half, the result was the same.
Wilson scored 24 points and Simmons 23 points, and the Tigers took control in the 4A, Area 9 race with a 78-74 victory at Anniston.
Talladega, the defending 4A champion, upped to 12-4 overall, 5-0 area with a regular-season sweep of two games against Anniston. The Tigers won the right to play host to the Area 9 tourney.
“We’ll most likely see them two more times,” Simmons said. “The area championship, most likely, so we’re going to see, and, most likely, the region championship.
“We’re going to try to get them, play our game, Talladega basketball.”
Anniston dropped to 10-6, 2-2 in the area, but the approach is the same.
“We’ll see them again in the area championship, and then we’ll have to play them at JSU,” said Anniston sophomore guard Antonio Kite, who fought through the flu to score 24 points.
The two teams split four games in 2018-19, but Talladega won the biggest one. The Tigers outlasted Anniston 55-53 go advance to Birmingham, where they beat Hillcrest-Evergreen and West Limestone by double-digit margins.
Wilson was the Final Four most valuable player and was voted third-team all-state. Simmons was first-team all-state.
They took over in the second half Tuesday, after Anniston led by as much as 35-24 on a Kwame Milton 3-pointer in the second quarter and 39-34 at halftime.
Simmons scored the first seven points of the third quarter and 15 for the second half. Wilson scored 13 in the second half, 11 in the third quarter.
They made big plays down the stretch. Simmons’ reverse layup in transition answered Kite’s reverse on the other end, pushing Talladega’s cushion back out to 70-66.
Wilson beat the press for his lone fourth-quarter bucket to make it 74-70 with 1:12 left.
After Mark Toyer’s 3-pointer brought Anniston within 76-74 with 18 seconds left, Simmons answered on the back end of a well-run press offense.
“When we break in basketball, you’ve got to use your skills,” Talladega coach Chucky Miller said. “If it’s another quick team, then you’ve got to make hard cuts.
“You make hard cuts, and it gives you a chance. You can’t be timid there. If you’ve got the advantage, you’ve got to attack, and I thought we attacked their press pretty good.”
Anniston 16 points from Milton, 12 from Malcolm Harvey and nine from Toyer. Harvey scored 10 of his points on thunderous dunks, one coming off a backboard pass from Milton in the first half.
The stretch run of the first half became the Bulldogs’ missed opportunity. Simmons’ old-fashioned 3-point play helped Talladega turn a 37-27 game into a five-point game at the break.
“It’s part of the process,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We’ve got to figure out a way how to, against this team, they’re a team that, you have to beat them. You can’t let them hang around and hang around and hang around.
“I thought we probably should’ve been up, first half, 13 points.”
Anniston girls 77, Talladega 35: Allasha Dudley had one of those nights, sinking seven 3-pointers en route to 29 points as Anniston (12-3, 4-0) took off midway through the first quarter and left Talladega (10-6, 3-2).
Dudley scored 27 points in the first half, 16 in the second quarter.
“I’m usually a shooting guard, and now I’m a point guard, so it feels good when I’m able to score for my team,” said Dudley, who hit seven of 12 3-point shots.
Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said he’s diversifying Dudley’s game.
“I’m teaching her to be a combo guard,” he said. “My point guard is out right now. When she comes back, Allasha will have the experience of playing on the ball and off the ball.
“She’s been unstoppable off the ball. Now that she’s playing on the ball, we have to do some things different for her.”
Dudley’s hot first half helped the Bulldogs turn a 12-8 early lead into a 61-18 advantage by halftime. They led 25-10 by the end of the first quarter and 40-10 quickly into the second.
Anniston pulled its starters midway through the third quarter.
Post Asia Barclay added 15 points, and post Kiana Montgomery finished with 10. Barclay (nine) and Kyahra Williams (seven) accounted for 16 rebounds.
Trinity Webb paced Talladega with 12 points.