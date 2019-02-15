JACKSONVILLE — It only looked like Jayden Stone got more assertive in the second half of Sacred Heart’s Northeast Regional semifinal against Fyffe on Friday.
“No, we’re more than just Jayden,” Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves said. “Sacred Heart got a little more assertive in the second half.”
Sacred Heart boys postgame, Fyffe: https://t.co/wTlVyry8VF— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 16, 2019
Stone scored 20 of his game-high 25 points after halftime, and the Cardinals turned a tie game into a 47-37 victory.
Sacred Heart (20-10) advanced to Tuesday’s 8:15 p.m. 2A regional final against the North Sand Mountain-LaFayette winner in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Cardinals are going for their sixth consecutive Northeast Regional title but first since the Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassified them up from 1A, as part of the association’s new competitive fairness rule. Sacred Heart won four consecutive 1A state titles from 2015-18.
This year’s team is the first without any of the trio of players who led Sacred Heart to those four titles. Kevion Nolan and D.J. Heath graduated in 2017, and Diante Wood graduated last year. All moved on to college ball, Wood at Alabama.
“I want to congratulate Sacred Heart and Coach Graves,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said in his opening postgame remark. “He’s brought in another real good class this year. The kids be brought in this year are as good or better than some other classes that he’s brought in.
“It’s hard to coach those different kids that come in like that. He does a good job handling that talent.”
Stone is the most high-profile addition to this year’s team, a four-star recruit who transferred from Central Park Christian. The Cardinals also picked up transfers Aaron Moore (Ohatchee) and Cade Landers (Jacksonville).
Their first regional game together started as a challenge. They held Fyffe (26-6) to 5-for-16 shooting in the first half, but Sacred Heart struggled offensively, as well. Stone, this season’s Wood as the Cardinals’ top offensive option, had five points at halftime, and the game was tied 15-15 at the break.
“We tried to slow Stone down, but he’s a great ball player,” Thrash said. “He came out the second half, and that’s what he’s done in several games we’ve seen on tape this year. He had a slow first half, and we talked about how he’s going to come out and have a second half, because he’s an excellent ball player.”
Stone scored nine of Sacred Heart’s first 11 points in the third quarter and 11 for the quarter, including a dunk on the break.
“If he’s cooking, that’s who we’re going to,” Graves said.
Stone’s struggles in the first half mirrored those of his team. He was 2-for-10 from the field, and the Cardinals were 6-for-26.
“In the first half, I was just overly aggressive, I think,” Stone said. “I wasn’t very relaxed. I was quite tense. I felt like, on a lot of my shots, usually, if I didn’t follow through or I tried to sell the foul, which I have a bad habit of doing, I’m usually lackadaisical on offense.
“But coach was giving me confidence, and these guys were telling me to keep playing.”
Stone finished the game 10-for-25 from the field, and Sacred Heart was 19-for-50. The Cardinals got nine points from Khalil Watkins and eight from Moore.
Parker Godwin’s 13 points paced Fyffe, which made 13 of 33 shots and had 19 turnovers to Sacred Heart’s seven.
“When you’re not scoring, people think you’re playing bad,” Graves said. “The defense was there.
“We had a five-point quarter (on defense), 10-point quarter and eight-point quarter. So, even though you weren’t scoring, something has to happen on your team.
“Your defense and rebounding have to show up every night, even when offense doesn’t show up, and it did, until the offense got going.”