Prep basketball: Spring Garden sweeps Sand Rock

Ace Austin scored 30 points to lead Spring Garden’s girls basketball team to a 71-57 home win over Sand Rock on Tuesday.
Austin was also responsible for seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Kaylee Kirk, 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals.
—Maggie Jarrett, six points, three rebounds.
—Neely Welsh, six points, three rebounds.
—Abbey Steward, five points, four rebounds.
Anniston 63, Munford 2: Nine Bulldogs scored as Anniston cruised past Munford on Tuesday.
Cici Hardy led the Bulldogs with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Nina Farrow also finished in double figures with 10 points and four steals.
Boys
Spring Garden 71, Sand Rock 57: At Spring Garden, John Welsh scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Panthers past Sand Rock. Jacob Welsh added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Cooper Austin, eight points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks.
—Andrew Floyd, six points, four rebounds, four steals.
—Chaz Pope, six points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals, two blocks.
Jacksonville Christian 77, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 63: At Jacksonville on Tuesday, Ethan Fair scored 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and made four steals to lead the Thunder to victory.
JCA (4-6) will travel to Coosa Christian next Tuesday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Cam Moses, 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals.
—Tyler Doggrell, 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals.
—Brodie Clay, 12 points, five rebounds.
—Braxton Brown, seven points.