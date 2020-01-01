Prep basketball: Spring Garden sweeps pair of championships

Spring Garden captured both the girls and boys championships in the Hilburn-Patterson Christmas basketball tournament Monday. The tournament, played in Tallapoosa, Ga., is hosted annually by Haralson County High School.
Four players scored in double figures for the Spring Garden girls as they defeated Cedartown (Ga.) 71-66 in their championship game and improved to 14-2 overall. The girls had beaten Haralson County 51-24 in the semifinals.
The Panthers downed Temple (Ga.) 44-34 in the boys championship game. In the semifinals, Spring Garden edged host Haralson County 61-57. Spring Garden is now 11-1.
Top performers for Spring Garden's girls against Cedartown:
—Ace Austin, 20 points, four steals
—Neely Welsh, 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists
—Macy Reedy, 12 points, 6 of 6 free throws, four steals
—Alexis Adkison, 11 points, 4-for-4 from the field, 10 rebounds
Top performers for Spring Garden's girls against Haralson County:
—Ace Austin, 17 points, eight steals, five rebounds, four assists
—Kaylee Kirk, seven points, six rebounds, three assists
—Neely Welsh, seven points, four rebounds
—Breanna Rogers, six points, six rebounds, four steals
—Macy Reedy, six points, two steals
Top performers for Spring Garden's boys against Temple:
—Ryley Kirk, 20 points, two steals
—Weston Kirk, 11 points, 11 of 12 free throws
Top performers for Spring Garden's boys against Haralson County:
—Weston Kirk, 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists
—Cooper Austin, 15 points, three assists, two steals
—Luke Welsh, 11 points, seven rebounds
—Chaz Pope, nine points, eight rebounds
—Ryley Kirk, seven points, six rebounds, two steals
Handley girls 62, Oxford 60: Handley’s Teanna Watts missed a foul shot Monday against Oxford, but it turned out to be a good thing.
Teammate Takerianna Mosley grabbed the rebound and put in the game-winner as the Tigers rallied for the win at Oxford.
Watts made the first free throw to tie the game with eight seconds left. She ended up with a game-high 21 points.
The Tigers (9-5) trailed the Yellow Jackets 57-54 with three minutes left. There were 14 lead changes in the game. Oxford’s biggest lead was nine points and Handley’s biggest lead was six.
Handley was 23 of 37 from the free throw line, while Oxford was 10 of 23.
Oxford’s next game will be Jan. 7 at home against Fort Payne.
Top performers for Oxford (6-8):
—Ashleigh Jackson, 20 points, 10 rebounds
—Lisa Montgomery, three points, 10 rebounds
—Leah Taylor, eight points
—Emma McCullough, eight points
Top performers for Handley:
—Ari Kyles, 12 points
—Takerianna Mosley, eight points
—Teanna Watts, 21 points, eight rebounds
—Grace Rittenhouse, 10 points, seven rebounds
Jacksonville Christian boys 90, Mount Zion (Ga.) 81: Kobe Messer had 29 points and eight rebounds for JCA (11-4), which trailed 51-39 at halftime.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Chase Vinson, 20 points, 14 rebounds
—Brady Shaddix, 14 points, five rebounds, 10 assists
—Eli Fair, 15 points, 11 rebounds
—Nash Messer, eight points, six rebounds