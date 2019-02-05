SPRING GARDEN — Different kind of Spring Garden girls team this season but same kind of results.
The Panthers drained almost as many 3-pointers as 2-pointers and broke away after a first-quarter tie to beat Faith Christian 92-50 in Tuesday’s Class 1A, Area 11 tournament action.
Spring Garden (22-7) clinched a sub-regional berth and advanced to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. area final against Coosa Christian. The winner will host a sub-regional.
Faith finished 13-11, setting a school record for victories in girls’ basketball after consecutive two-win seasons.
Macy Reedy paced Spring Garden with 19 points, including five 3-pointers … all in the first half. The Panthers hit 15 3-pointers and 17 baskets from inside the arc.
“We don’t have our big like we did last year, so we have to learn to get to the goal more and kick out,” Reedy said. “That’s helping our threes.”
Spring Garden’s losses from their 2018 state-title team include post Tiyanna Rogers. The Panthers have had to become more of a perimeter team, and sometimes it leads to a storm of threes.
“We’ve had 18, 16,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “We’ve had some of those numbers this year, but we hadn’t done than in a while.
“We did make some big threes early, and we’ve got to. We’ve been spoiled the past five years and had that middle post player that could do some things, however we are getting better in there.”
Despite Tuesday’s final score, Spring Garden did not dominate from the start. Faith, which beat Donoho in Monday’s in the five-team-area play-in game, had the Panthers knotted at 20-20 at the end of the first quarter.
“We were moving the ball well, getting a little confidence and breaking the press,” Faith coach Casey Farr said. “Especially, when they stopped pressing, that was a huge confidence boost.”
Spring Garden took control, starting the second quarter with a 10-0 run against the tiring Lions. Near the end of Faith’s season finale, head coach Casey Farr struggled to hold back tears on the sideline.
She informed the team after Monday’s game they had achieved a school record for wins.
“When we realized that, and we realized that that was a tangible goal, it was so huge for me, just for them that they get to leave this season with that knowledge,” Farr said. “They’ve had a rough couple of years. They really have.
“When we told them that last night, after their 13th win, best moment of the year.”
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
— Neely Welsh, 12 points, two 3-pointers.
— A.J. Broome, 12 points, one 3-pointer.
— Payton McGinnis, 11 points, two 3-pointers.
Faith’s top performers:
— Sydney Johnson, 21 points, five 3-pointers.
— Kristin Covington, 11 points, one 3-pointer.
— Emily Sills, 10 points, two 3-pointers.
Coosa Christian 59, Jacksonville Christian 41: Things went south quickly for JCA, which trailed 23-6 after the first quarter.
Coosa (18-12) secured a sub-regional berth and will play Spring Garden in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. area final. The winner gets to host a sub-regional.
JCA finished 16-11. Tuesday’s game marked the final game for senior forward Sidney Hancock.
“From the first practice to now, I’m pretty satisfied,” JCA coach Katy Bryant said. “It was rough, when we first started. Sidney was the only player that played in the same position from last year. Kylie (Cupp) had to play totally different than last year.
“I had to have people dribble that’s never dribbled before. I only had six girls on the team that’s ever played, and not all of them were varsity, but we played better than I expected the second half of the season.”
JCA’s top performers:
— Cupp, 16 points.
— Hancock, 13 points.
Coosa’s top performers:
— Natalee Davidson, 22 points.
— Isabella Millirons, 11 points, three 3-pointers.
— Kaylie Reeves, 11 points, three 3-pointers.