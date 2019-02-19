JACKSONVILLE — Spring Garden’s boys overcame the shock of watching as the school’s girls lost and rallied to defeat Skyline 47-40 in the 1A Northeast Regional tournament’s Class 1A championship game Tuesday. The Panthers (25-6) will play St. Luke’s Episcopal of Mobile in the 1A semifinal round Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
“We talked all year about it’s time to not just get here, it’s time to win a game. We won that first game (over Lindsey Lane Christian) the other day and I was afraid that these guys were just happy and not ready to take another step,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said in the postgame interviews. “We talked about, ‘Hey, there’s nothing ever guaranteed you’re ever going to get this opportunity again so let’s try to be great and take another step and get to the final four.’”
A trip to Birmingham seemed unlikely when the Panthers fell behind 11-2 in the opening six minutes of play. The first quarter ended with the Panthers trailing 13-4. Luke Welsh and Weston Kirk each had a basket.
The Panthers were a different team in the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings 16-5. Tournament MVP Isiah Sanchez, Ryley Kirk and freshman point guard Cooper Austin each netted a 3-point basket.
Coach Austin said the 3-point baskets were critical to Spring Garden’s game plan against the tight zone defense Skyline employed early.
“We had to knock down a few to get it opened up,” he said.
Sanchez also had a second-quarter layup and Weston Kirk had two more inside buckets. Kirk’s third 2-pointer put Spring Garden up 20-18 with 1:18 to play in the first half and the Panthers never trailed again. It was still 20-18 at halftime.
Spring Garden’s first three baskets of the third quarter were treys by Sanchez, Weston Kirk and Ryley Kirk. Driving baskets by Weston Kirk, Sanchez and Dalton Rogers followed. The Panthers led 35-26 after three periods but Collin Lockard, Skyline’s 6-foot-5 center, had four baskets in the paint for all his team’s third-period points.
Sanchez opened the final quarter by flashing through the lane and taking a pass from Ryley Kirk for a layup and a 37-26 lead with 7:31 to play. Then Lockard, who ended with 22 points, went to work again. With 4:06 remaining Spring Garden led just 37-34.
Ryley Kirk canned his third triple of the night with 3:31 to go. Skyline went almost three minutes without a point and the Panthers padded their lead with 6-for-6 free throw shooting by Sanchez. Sanchez finished with 18 points. Weston Kirk scored 11 and Ryley Kirk 10.
“We knew they were going to be pounding it in the paint. … We just thought hopefully we could come up with enough help-side steals and maybe get him to miss a couple of shots and maybe take advantage of it. That’s kind of what happened in the last three minutes,” the elder Austin said.