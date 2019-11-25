In the Champions Sports Academy girls Thanksgiving tournament, Spring Garden rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Gadsden City 52-50.
Spring Garden trailed 39-31 at the start of the final period. Neely Welsh and Kaylee Kirk led the Panthers with 15 points each, and both came up big in the fourth quarter.
Welsh had eight points in the final period, as she made all four of her foul shots. Kirk added seven points in the fourth.
In addition, Macy Reedy had nine points for Spring Garden.
Alexandria 43, Cherokee County 36: Ashley Phillips had 12 points to pace the Cubs, as she made five of seven foul shots in the final quarter.
Kameron Simpson scored nine, including seven in the first period.
Pleasant Valley 31, White Plains 30: In a consolation game, the Raiders got a measure of payback after the Wildcats defeated them on their home court by 16 points Nov. 21.
Pleasant Valley trailed 26-22 after three quarters. Karmyn Sparks and Macey Roper each tallied three points in Raiders fourth quarter rally. Emma Hood led Pleasant Valley with eight points. Roper and Rylee Haynes each had seven points. Gracie Hood drilled two 3-point baskets for six points.
Angel Bozarth of White Plains led all scorers with 13 points. Lily Ponder scored six points for the Wildcats and Callyn Martin had four points.