Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls win Cherokee County tournament

Spring Garden captured the girls championship division of the Cherokee County tournament Saturday with a 69-33 win over Cherokee County in the Warriors’ home gym. Spring Garden led 60-30 after three quarters.
Neely Welsh scored 22 points to lead the Panthers and added three assists. Ace Austin and Sarah Kate McKay each netted 11 points for Spring Garden. Austin also dished out 12 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds for a triple-double. Lexy Adkison finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Boys
Sand Rock, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 2 Spring Garden 69-65 in the boys championship game of the annual Cherokee County tournament. Weston Kirk scored 34 points, blocked three shots and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers. Cooper Austin had 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Spring Garden led 28-27 at halftime. Sand Rock led 48-45 after three quarters.