Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls sweep way through Champions Thanksgiving tournament

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

The Spring Garden girls completed a three-game sweep of opponents in the Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday with a 64-31 win over rival Cherokee County. Each of the Panthers’ three wins produced a running clock in the fourth quarter. Against the Warriors, Kayley Kirk and Ace Austin led Spring Garden in scoring. Kirk tallied 23 points and added two rebounds and one blocked shot. Austin finished with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Other leading performers for Spring Garden

