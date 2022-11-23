Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls sweep way through Champions Thanksgiving tournament

The Spring Garden girls completed a three-game sweep of opponents in the Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday with a 64-31 win over rival Cherokee County. Each of the Panthers’ three wins produced a running clock in the fourth quarter. Against the Warriors, Kayley Kirk and Ace Austin led Spring Garden in scoring. Kirk tallied 23 points and added two rebounds and one blocked shot. Austin finished with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden
—Chloe Rule, 13 points, eight rebounds
—Libby Brown, three points, four rebounds, four steals
—Maggie Jarrett, two points, four steals, two assists
Southside 41, Hokes Bluff 8: In the third-place game at Champions, Southside blasted Hokes Bluff. The Panthers held the Eagles scoreless in the fourth quarter. Eight players scored in Southside’s balanced attack, led by Grace Anne Rose with 12 points.
Other leading performers for Southside
—Mallory Brooks, six points
—Emma Knowlton, six points
Alexandria 46, Jacksonville 37: Alexandria won for the second time in two days to claim fifth place in the Champions Sports Academy tournament. Jacksonville led 17-15 after one quarter. In the second quarter, The Valley Cubs outscored Jacksonville 14-2 to take the lead. Point guard Jordyn Walker led the Cubs with 25 points. She netted five 3-point baskets. Ashley Grant had two treys and 12 points for the Golden Eagles.
Other leading performers for Alexandria
—Jill Cockrell, nine points
—Kirsten Heathcock, six points
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Lexi Phillips, nine points
—DeAsia Prothro, six points
Ohatchee 69, Ranburne 55: Senior Jorda Crook led the Indians to a seventh-place finish with a whopping 43-point effort against the Bulldogs. Crook had seven points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 15 in the third and seven in the fourth. She had 18 2-point baskets and was 7 of 9 at the free throw line. Ohatchee needed a big effort from Crook to offset a 30-point game by Ranburne’s Briley Merrill. Merrill had 12 2-point baskets and two treys. She did not attempt a free throw.
Other leading performers for Ohatchee
—Whitney McFry, 10 points
—Kiana Garber, eight points
—Tabitha Davidson, six points
Other leading performers for Ranburne
—Aubree Anglin, 12 points
—Brylee Bailey, six points
Spring Garden 61, Hokes Bluff 19: Ace Austin scored 22 points, dished out 11 assists and made 11 steals for a triple-double Monday as Spring Garden advanced to the championship game. Austin also blocked four shots. Kayley Kirk recorded 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Chloe Rule scored 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the floor and had two rebounds.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden
—Maggie Jarrett, six points, four rebounds, two assists
—Libby Brown, four points, eight rebounds, four steals
Alexandria 60, Ranburne 36: The Valley Cubs outscored Ranburne 19-6 in the first quarter and led throughout the remainder of the contest. Senior Jordyn Walker paced Alexandria with 23 points, netting three 3-point baskets and 4 of 5 free throws. Freshman guard Charlee Parris added 11 points for Alexandria and was 4 of 4 at the line. Ranburne’s Briley Merrill led all scorers with 25 points. She was 8 of 13 at the charity stripe.
Jacksonville 50, Ohatchee 44: Ahead just 25-24 at halftime, Jacksonville outscored Ohatchee 16-11 in the third quarter and held a six-point lead at 41-35. Jacksonville’s Ashley Grant made a 3-point basket from the top of the circle 25 seconds into the fourth quarter, and a free throw by Alexis Phillips 45 seconds later earned the Golden Eagles a 10-point advantage at 45-35. Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook led all scorers with 26 points and had 23 rebounds for a double-double. DeAsis Prothro recorded a double-double for Jacksonville with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Halaina Lozano, nine points on three 3-point baskets
Other leading performers for Ohatchee
—Alyssa Davis, six points
—Whitney McFry, six points
