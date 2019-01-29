Spring Garden’s girls went with the stall at Anniston, but the Bulldogs prevailed 28-23.
Anniston never trailed, but Spring Garden made it hard for the usually fast-breaking Bulldogs. Anniston led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, improved to 21-4. Spring Garden, No. 2 in 1A, is 19-6 and beat Anniston 51-44 on Dec. 10.
Anniston’s top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 10 points
—Toniah Foster, nine points
Spring Garden’s top performer:
—Macy Reedy, eight points
Alexandria 42, Oxford 37: Kameron Simpson scored 12 points to lead Alexandria (6-14) to a victory over Oxford (5-19) on Monday night at Oxford.
Maggie Phillips added nine points and four rebounds as the Valley Cubs never trailed in the closely contested game. The game was tied 35-35 with 3:12 to go, but Alexandria finished on a 7-2 run to pick up the win.
“Simpson hit some big shots for us down the stretch and they came from her defense,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said.
Senior Justyce Smith led Oxford with 12 points and 13 rebounds on senior night. Ashleigh Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets finished their regular season, while Alexandria will visit Saks today.
Boys
Oxford 63, Alexandria 49: Oxford (21-4) won for the 18th time in 19 games as the Yellow Jackets defeated Alexandria on Monday night at the Oxford Sports Arena.
The Yellow Jackets got 16 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots from Zondrick Garrett. Five other Jackets scored eight or more points.
Roc Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Mont McClendon provided 10 points. Eugene Leonard added nine points, Kobe Warren nine and Justin Moore eight.
For the Valley Cubs (11-10), Joseph Tucker buried five 3-pointers on his way to 20 points. Julian Wright added 13 points, and Landon Williams had six points and five rebounds.
Oxford will face Hazel Green at home Friday. Alexandria will travel to Saks today.