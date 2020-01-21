Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls roll; boys fall to Plainview

Spring Garden's girls beat Plainview 34-20 on Tuesday, and the Panthers clinched it by outscoring their opponents 13-5 in the final period.
Spring Garden's top performers:
—Neely Welsh, 11 points, seven rebounds
—Macy Reedy, nine points, two steals
—Kaylee Kirk, eight points
—Ace Austin, four points, five rebounds, five steals
Plainview boys 85, Spring Garden 55: Spring Garden got outscored 32-11 in the second quarter as Plainview rolled.
Spring Garden's top performers:
—Weston Kirk, 19 points, 10 rebounds
—Chaz Pope, 12 points
—Ryley Kirk, 10 points