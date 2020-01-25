Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls clinch area regular season, boys finish tied

Spring Garden's girls clinched the Class 1A, Area 11 regular-season championship this week with a 71-33 win over Coosa Christian.
The Panthers' boys beat Coosa Christian 75-36 to wrap up a 7-1 record in Area 11 play. That ties them with Jacksonville Christian. A coin flip will decide who hosts the area tournament.
Also this week, Spring Garden's boys beat Cedar Bluff 69-38 and lost to Plainview 74-68. The girls beat 58-48 and Plainview 58-30.
Spring Garden boys' top performers against Coosa Christian:
—Weston Kirk, 15 points, six rebounds, two steals
—Cooper Austin, 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals
—Ryley Kirk, 12 points
—Andrew Floyd, 10 points, three rebounds, three assists
—Chaz Pope, six points, 10 rebounds, seven steals
Spring Garden boys' top performers against Plainview:
—Rylee Kirk, 29 points
—Weston Kirk, 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals
Spring Garden boys' top performers against Coosa Christian:
—Weston Kirk, 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists
—Lucas Byers, 18 points
—Cooper Austin, three points, seven assists, four steals
Spring Garden girls' top performers against Coosa Christian:
—Ace Austin, 17 points, four rebounds, eight assists, five steals
—Macy Reedy, 15 points, five rebounds, four steals
—Kaylee Kirk, 13 points
—Abbey Steward, 10 points
—Neely Welsh, seven points, 11 rebounds
Spring Garden girls' top performers against Plainview:
—Ace Austin, 17 points, four rebounds, four assists
—Neely Welsh, 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks
—Kaylee Kirk, 10 points
—Alexis Adkinson, eight points, seven rebounds
Spring Garden girls' top performers against Cedar Bluff:
—Ace Austin, 17 points, four rebounds, four assists
—Neely Welsh, 14 points, four rebounds, three assists
—Kaylee Kirk, 10 points
—Alexis Adkinson, eight points, seven rebounds