Prep basketball: Spring Garden girls beat host Cleburne County, finish tourney perfect

HEFLIN — Spring Garden broke the tradition of playing in a holiday tournament at Haralson County (Ga.) to play in this year’s The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament, and the Panthers went home happy Wednesday.
Neely Welsh’s 13 points led the way, and Spring Garden’s girls handled host Cleburne County 73-29 to finish off a 3-0 run through the fifth-annual event, which serves as Cleburne County’s holiday tourney.
The Panthers improved to 16-2.
Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin had taken his teams to Haralson County for years, but Cleburne County girls coach Todd Gable invited the Panthers to Heflin last year. They had the prior commitment, but Austin took a rain check for 2020.
“It was a breath of fresh air to see some different opponents,” Austin said. “It’s always nice. I like to find tournaments over the holidays where it’s not the same faces that you see in the regular season or you might see in the playoffs.”
Spring Garden, coming off of its seventh state title, rolled through routs of Heard County (Ga.), Ranburne and Cleburne County.
“We got to play a lot of people the last two nights,” Austin said. “We didn’t dress out our junior-high team until we came down here. We got the opportunity to put them on the floor, and that’s priceless.”
Lexi Adkison and Maggie Jarrett added 10 points apiece.
Cleburne County (7-6) got 13 points from Haley Price and 12 from Faith Brown.
The Tigers went 0-3 in the tournament, including losses to Hokes Bluff and Heard County (Ga.). The tourney marked their first action since Dec. 17, when the team went into quarantine.
Quarantine also kept Brooklyn and Olivia McDaniel out of action the whole event.
“I knew it was going to be rough, just because we’re getting back after not doing anything since the 17th,” Gable said. “It gave us an opportunity to get our legs back into it. …
“We were glad to play. We just have a lot to work on.”