Prep basketball: Spring Garden cruises past Cleburne County in doubleheader sweep

Four players scored in double figures for Spring Garden on Monday as the Panthers defeated visiting Cleburne County 71-41 in boys basketball.
Ryley Kirk topped the Panthers with 21 points and added three rebounds, three steals and two assists. He netted five 3-point baskets.
Cooper Austin and Weston Kirk each scored 12 points. Kirk grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. Austin had four boards and three assists. Cameron Welsh scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds. Luke Welsh scored seven points.
Spring Garden was 10-for-10 at the free throw line for the game. Austin, Ryley Kirk, Weston Kirk, Cameron Welsh and Luke Welsh each was 2 of 2 at the line.
Girls
Big nights from Lexy Adkison and Ace Austin carried the Spring Garden girls to an 82-57 home-court win over Cleburne County on Monday.
Adkison scored 29 points to pace the Panthers. She had nine rebounds, five off the offensive glass, and recorded two steals and two assists.
Austin had a double-double of 25 points and 11 assists. She also garnered five rebounds and made four steals.
Maggie Jarrett contributed a double-double as well with 13 points and 10 boards. She also made four steals. Jarrett and Austin were 4 of 4 at the foul line and Adkison 2 of 2 as the Panthers went 10 of 10 as a team. Sarah Kate McKay finished with nine points and three rebounds for Spring Garden.