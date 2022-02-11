Prep basketball: Spring Garden boys claim area tourney title with OT victory over Sand Rock

It took overtime, but Spring Garden got the job done Friday, defeating Sand Rock 69-64 to claim the Class 2A, Area 12 tournament title.
The Panthers outscored the Wildcats 13-8 in overtime and will host North Sand Mountain in a sub-regional matchup Tuesday.
Chaz Pope led three Spring Garden players in double figures with 20 points. Pope also led the team in steals with five and finished with five rebounds. Cooper Austin chipped in 19 points and five rebounds. John Welsh produced a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Andrew Floyd added eight points and seven rebounds, and Jacob Welsh finished with eight points and nine rebounds.