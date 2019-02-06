WEAVER — Karmyn Sparks figures her secret’s out now, so she laughs sheepishly in telling it. Considering the moment, why not?
“The secret is, I can’t hit a shot with my back towards the goal,” the Pleasant Valley center said.
Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood turned a weakness into a strength a couple of weeks ago, moving Sparks to the high post and letting her turn and face the basket. It helped to prepare her to hit the 15-footer that kept the Raiders’ season alive, in a 41-40 victory over Piedmont in Wednesday’s Class 3A, Area 11 girls semifinals.
Pleasant Valley (17-11) will play tourney host Weaver (19-9) in a high-stakes area final Friday at 6 p.m. with the loser all but certain to go on the road to play Pisgah in a sub-regional. Weaver eliminated Saks 60-25 earlier Wednesday.
Sparks finished with a game-high 18 points Wednesday, but none were bigger than her final bucket. She took an inbounds pass near midcourt dribbled to the foul line and launched a leaner as Piedmont’s Z’Hayla Walker turned to block her off from the rebound.
The ball bounced straight up from the back of the rim, bounced forward and back and fell through. Pleasant Valley led 41-39, and Piedmont called timeout with 13.8 seconds left.
Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood started letting Sparks face the basket from the high post after the Raiders’ loss to Anniston in the Calhoun County tournament semifinals.
“She’s a different player,” said Hood, who green-lighted Sparks to shoot from the foul line any time. “You saw, when her back’s to the basket. She’s got position on a smaller player, and she’s traveling.
“You get her face-up, and she’s a different player.”
Sparks’ shot followed controversy. With the game tied 39-39 and 59 seconds left, Piedmont had possession and ran down the clock. Sydney Prater got the ball atop the key and turned toward the basket, and Pleasant Valley’s Emma Hood tapped the ball loose and bouncing back toward midcourt.
Prater’s right hand touched the ball in a reflexive attempt to recover it, and she chased it over midcourt. When she picked it up, Piedmont was called for over-and-back.
“That backcourt call was definitely the change of the game,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “Everybody knows she got shoved, and that was a tip off of the hand of Pleasant Valley’s girl, and then they give us that backcourt.”
Pleasant Valley called timeout after the play, with 20.2 seconds left, and set the play for Sparks’ decisive shot.
After Sparks’ basket put the Raiders ahead, Piedmont inbounded with 13.8 seconds left. Kayley Kirk got a bonus opportunity off a Lindsey Pritchett foul with 11.2 seconds left but missed the second free throw.
Sparks rebounded and passed to Pritchett, and Kirk fouled her with 8.2 ticks left. Pritchett missed the first free throw and made the second but was called for a lane violation.
Kirk dribbled over midcourt and couldn’t find an opening for a shot. Sparks intercepted Kirk’s pass to the lane as the buzzer sounded.
So ended a game that saw Piedmont rally after going without a field goal in the first quarter. Kirk finished with 10 points, and Prater, a senior, had 15 in her final high school game.
“Sydney Prater is one awesome, awesome student-athlete,” Ridley said. “She’s finishing salutatorian in her class. Sydney made a 27 on the ACT, and, when Sydney steps on the court, she kind starts out a little slow for me, but all I have to do is get on her, ride her, and then Sydney is going to get the job done.”
Weaver 60, Saks 25: Haley Homesley and Trinity Pulliam scored 15 points apiece, and Caleigh Cortez added 10 as Weaver overpowered Saks.
“The most important thing I told the girls, this is the third straight year in the state tournament,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said, referring to the Bearcats’ advancement past area. “That’s big for us. The wins for four senior class are pretty good.
“I’m very proud of them. That’s a big accomplishment for us, especially where we started from six years ago.”
Buchanan led Saks with nine points, and Stewart added eight. The Wildcats finished 5-18.
“I’ve really got some high hopes for my younger kids,” Saks coach Michelle Ogle said. “I think we can be a pretty decent team in the years to come, if they just want to work hard.”