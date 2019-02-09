JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville didn’t start well in the Class 4A, Area 10 championship game Saturday night, but the Golden Eagles finished strong to win 73-64.
They found themselves down 14-3 to Cherokee County just minutes into the game, looking out of rhythm offensively and out of sync on defense.
Then they brought in Kyre’ Maynor.
The “spark plug,” as Jacksonville Coach Cordell Hunt calls him, came off the bench and got the Golden Eagles on track immediately, living up to the nickname.
“If we need energy, I bring that guy in,” Hunt said of Maynor after the game. “Anytime he’s in the game, he just brings us up a notch. He’s not the biggest guy in stature, but he’s big on skill, and he can put the ball through the hoop.”
The 5-foot-6 junior guard led Jacksonville on a 7-0 run that got the Golden Eagles back into the contest. Maynor led all scorers with 26 points to turn a struggling Jacksonville offense into a potent one, leading a turnaround and late push that helped Jacksonville secure its area championship and the right to host a sub-regional game Tuesday.
“Two good teams battled tonight,” Hunt said. “We didn’t come out crisp like we should, but we finished good. I felt like we started off a little flat, but the kids finally settled in and played basketball.”
Jacksonville will host Talladega, which fell to Anniston 41-40 in its area championship game Thursday, in the sub-regional round. Cherokee County will travel to the Class 4A, Area 9 champion Bulldogs.
Cherokee County kept the Golden Eagles at bay throughout much of the first three quarters despite giving up their early advantage, and Jacksonville didn’t take their first lead until 50 seconds remained in the third quarter, on a bucket coming, fittingly, from Maynor.
The fourth quarter was all Jacksonville. The Golden Eagles took their newfound lead and grew it, and Jacksonville hit its free throws late to outscore Cherokee County 26-18 in the fourth and stave off the Warriors and clinch the area title.
Donovan McCain put up a brilliant performance next to Maynor to help Jacksonville earn another home game. The Junior scored 19 and secured 17 total rebounds, ending Cherokee possessions on the boards and finishing Jacksonville possessions with points.
“If McCain is not in the game, we’re a different team,” Hunt said. "I was very proud of how he kept battling. Their big guys gave us some problems early on, but he settled in and was able to give us some critical rebounds and he hit some critical free throws down the stretch.”
Omarion “Peanut” Adams drilled two 3-pointers and scored 12 off the bench for Jacksonville.
Cherokee County’s Luke Goss scored 15 and rebounded another 15, while Ivory Moore put up 18 and Slade Alexander scored 16 in the losing effort for the Warriors.