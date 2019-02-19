JACKSONVILLE — A.J. Broome and Payton McGinnis brought a lot to their span with Spring Garden’s storied girls’ basketball program. Ask their coach, and Ricky Austin will cite their “fierceness” most of all.
With eyes red from tears Tuesday, the two seniors faced the question of how to impart it on the program they leave behind.
Skyline, a team Spring Garden beat during previous runs to Birmingham, found a way in the Northeast Regional 1A final. The Vikings shadowed the Panthers’ 3-point shooters and hit the boards, taking advantage of the missing post presence that marked recent Spring Garden teams, winning 60-53.
Skyline (28-5) advanced to the state semifinals and will play Monday.
Spring Garden finished 25-8, seeing its season end in Jacksonville for the first time since they lost to Skyline in the 2014 regional semifinals.
In between, Spring Garden made it to the state finals four years in a row, winning twice.
“It was a career we won’t forget, that’s for sure,” said McGinnis, one of the team’s six seniors who struggled to contain her emotions in the game’s finals seconds. “We won’t forget the teammates we played with that have gone on before us, and the ones that we’re leaving.”
Broome, McGinnis and junior Macy Reedy were the returning starters from last year’s state-championship team, but the Panthers lost forward Kerstin Bryant and center Tiyonna Rogers. It showed on the boards Tuesday, as Skyline outrebounded the Panthers 36-30.
The Vikings had 14 offensive rebounds and key putbacks, as Spring Garden rallied in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers had become more dependent on 3-point shooting this season, and Skyline made a point to take that away.
Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver had senior Caitlin Ledwell shadow Reedy throughout the game.
“As long as she didn’t shoot it and have 18 points like she did against the last team (R.A. Hubbard), that’s kind of how the game changed them in their last game, like, to win,” Ledwell said. “She had 18 points just standing on the 3-point line, shooting it, and, at practice, he said, ‘As long a she don’t catch at the 3-point line, we should be fine.’”
Reedy hit one of two attempts, that off the dribble, from the top of the key, to bring Spring Garden within 47-43 with 4:00 to play.
Skyline forward Lexie Stucky, an eighth-grader, responded with a putback. She had another, part of an eight-point, seven-rebound day, to put the Vikings up 53-48 with 1:50 left.
Tournament most valuable player Bailee Usrey did the rest, hitting 13 of 15 free throws en route to 30 points. She went 7-for-8 in the final 50 seconds.
Spring Garden went without a field goal in the first quarter but found footing in the second. Broome and Madison Jennings hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Panthers a 14-13 lead, and the game stayed within seven points until Skyline went on a 11-0 run, starting late in the third quarter.
The run started after Reedy hit two free throws to put Spring Garden up 32-30 at the two-minute mark of the third quarter. A flurry of Panther turnovers helped to launch the run, and a Ledwell 3-pointer put the Vikings up for good, 35-32.
Skyline surged to as much as a 47-34 lead at 6:10 of the fourth quarter.
Spring Garden finished 5-for-15 on 3-pointers and shot 34.8 percent overall. Neely Welsh led the Panthers with 18 points. McGinnis had 12, and Broome added 10 to end stellar high school careers.
“That game doesn’t define us,” Broome said.
Austin, who also coached Spring Garden’s win in Tuesday’s boys’ 1A final, had to compose himself when talking about the girls’ game. He spoke to media after coaching both games, back to back.
He called the transition from coaching the girls’ game to the boys’ game “one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried to transition into.” He said he’ll think of the senior class as “nothing but winners.”
“A.J. and Payton, being starters as an eighth-grader and being in four straight state-championship games, they have two state-championship rings and two runner-up,” Austin said. “What they have done and what they were willing to take on as youngsters and help those people in front of them win some state championships, they played their part unbelievably through everybody else’s career that was in front of them.
“Now, when it was their time to be a senior, it almost feels a little unfair to them.”
As for what to tell the players they leave behind in a marquee 1A program, it’s simple. Learn from how this season ended.
“Never take a game for granted,” McGinnis said. “It didn’t really hit us until now, but we won’t be playing basketball anymore. …
“You really can’t think that, just because you’ve got ‘Spring Garden’ on your chest, you’re going to state. They’re going to have to work, game by game, to get there, but I think they can do it.”