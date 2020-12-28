Prep basketball: Shorthanded Cleburne County girls struggle against Hokes Bluff

HEFLIN — Cleburne County’s first action since Dec. 17 went about as expected during Monday’s action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Chloe Rule scored 19 points to lead Hokes Bluff to a 55-16 victory against the undermanned and underworked Tigers.
Cleburne County (7-4) went without quarantining sisters Olivia and Brooklyn McDaniel. This on the night of the first team activity since the Tigers returned from quarantine.
“I had it (COVID-19), and because I was at practice, we had to shut it down,” Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. “This was our first day back, and it showed.”
Gable held a two-hour morning practice Monday, before tourney action started at 10:30 a.m. He held the practice just so the Tigers would have a practice before playing in the tournament.
They played the 6 p.m. game.
Haley Price led Cleburne County with 10 points.
Hailee Davenport added 13 points for Hokes Bluff (6-6), hitting three 3-pointers.
“We’ve been trying to find an identity all year,” Hokes Bluff coach Evan Talbot said. “During Christmas, you get to work on some stuff that you haven’t gotten to work on. I thought they came out and executed tonight and did the little things right.”