Prep basketball: Seven local players up for major ASWA postseason awards

Seven players from local teams were named finalists for player of the year awards by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, with four of the seven repeating as finalists.
Players that were named finalists from local schools include Spring Garden’s Ace Austin in Class 1A girls, Faith Christian’s Thomas Curlee in 1A boys, Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper and Ranburne’s Briley Merrill in 2A girls, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook in 3A girls, Piedmont’s Alex Odam in 3A boys and Jacksonville’s John Broom in 4A boys.
Austin, Crook, Odam and Broom were all named finalists for the award last season, while Roper, Curlee and Merrill are new faces.
Roper averaged 20.7 points and 14.1 rebounds a game for Pleasant Valley, while Curlee averaged 25.9 points and 10.7 rebounds a game for Faith Christian. Merrill and Roper were recently named first-team all-state in 2A girls by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Six of the seven players named finalists for the award all played in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State, with Jacksonville’s Broom and Spring Garden’s Austin going on to win state titles.