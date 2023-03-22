 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Seven local players up for major ASWA postseason awards

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Seven players from local teams were named finalists for player of the year awards by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, with four of the seven repeating as finalists.

Players that were named finalists from local schools include Spring Garden’s Ace Austin in Class 1A girls, Faith Christian’s Thomas Curlee in 1A boys, Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper and Ranburne’s Briley Merrill in 2A girls, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook in 3A girls, Piedmont’s Alex Odam in 3A boys and Jacksonville’s John Broom in 4A boys.