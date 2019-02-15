JACKSONVILLE — A lot of good things happened for Ranburne in Daniel Chambers’ first season as girls head basketball coach.
Area tournament championship? Check. 20-win season? Check. Sub-regional win? Check. Northeast Regional tournament appearance? Check, again.
What wasn’t good was Sand Rock’s 64-16 win over the Bulldogs in Friday’s Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinal. Sand Rock’s full-court pressure, something Chambers said his players hadn’t experienced often during the season, produced 28 turnovers. The Bulldogs got off just 32 shots, half their average over the season.
Veteran Sand Rock coach Lisa Baswell Bates stopped short of calling her current group of Wildcats the best team she’s had at Sand Rock.
“I feel like this may be the best team defense we’ve had,” Bates said. “I feel like we’re the most well-rounded that we’ve been and play the best team defense that we’ve had.”
Chambers probably sensed there was trouble brewing when Sand Rock freshman Caley Garrett, the starter his scouting report said was least likely to score, hit a pair of 3-point baskets in the first two minutes of the game, helping the Wildcats to an 8-0 start.
A minute later, eighth-grader Briley Merrill, Ranburne’s scoring leader and along with point guard Julianna Merrill one of the Bulldogs’ two best ball-handlers, picked up her second personal foul and headed to the bench.
“Briley’s probably the first person I look for whenever we’re break a press. She’s who I go to first, and it kind of worried me a little bit,” Julianna said of her cousin’s departure.
Sand Rock led 13-0 when the first quarter ended.
“I thought at times we were doing a good job of getting the ball into the front court and playing in a half-court offense and got some shots,” Chambers said. “Just didn’t hit them.”
The Wildcats added 17 points in the first six minutes of the second quarter and were up 30-0 when Chaney Merrill grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 2:06 left before halftime. Bates said limiting opponents to one shot was something “we take a lot of pride in.” Chaney Merrill’s put-back basket was the only offensive rebound Ranburne managed in the first half. Briley Merrill added a free throw before the break. Sand Rock led 32-3 at the half.
Briley Merrill scored six points in 19 minutes on the court. Julianna Merrill had four points and five rebounds. Kayli Olds led on the boards with six rebounds and had two points. Lila Forsyth and Chaney Merrill each scored two points as Ranburne finished 22-7.
“Moving forward, we’re excited about our future even though it stinks right now — the feeling of coming off a defeat like that — but I know my kids and I know what we’ll do in the future and it’s going to drive us to get where we want to be every year,” Chambers said.