Prep basketball: Saks opens season with win over White Plains

SAKS — Football didn’t end for Saks until the day after Thanksgiving and four of the starting five on coach Jonathan Miller’s Saks basketball team were two-way starters on his football team as well.
As a result, basketball legs haven’t arrived at Saks as of yet. Shooting touch is still absent, too. The home Wildcats remembered their defensive skills well enough to open their basketball season with a 41-36 victory over visiting White Plains. Saks pulled away from a 32-32 deadlock in the final four minutes to claim its win in a contest that even Miller readily acknowledged wasn’t pretty basketball.
“Our legs are not there yet. Basketball legs, it’s different than playing football. … It’s to be expected and there are going to be some frustrating moments but we’re going to play eight times before Christmas. … It will be good for us to play a lot,” Miller said.
Guard Shon Elston scored the first points of the game for Saks at 4:50 of the first quarter with a driving basket and a free throw after a steal. Saks took a 3-1 lead on Elston’s points. White Plains didn’t get a field goal until Cole Senciboy netted a basket on an assist from Walker O’Steen with 4:04 on the first-quarter clock.
“It’s hard on a coach during the course of a game like that because one basket feels like five if you can’t score,” Miller said. “Those guys are going to get after it, compete. We’re just not very good right now.”
The first-quarter scoring drought was one of several for the home team. Saks failed to score in the final 2:20 of the second quarter and trailed 21-18 at halftime. Elston connected on a 3-pointer from the right wing to start the third quarter. After O’Steen’s left-handed layup got White Plains a 23-21 lead, Elston’s snowbird basket made it 23-23 with 5:55 to go in the third.
Three minutes passed before Sean Parnell’s trey from the left wing earned Saks a 26-24 advantage. Another two-minute drought followed during which O’Steen had a pair of buckets for White Plains. Connor Martin’s two free throws with 38.7 seconds left in the third forced a 28-28 tie. Rickey Garrett’s layup after a turnover by White Plains put Saks ahead 30-28 when the third quarter closed.
The first two baskets of the fourth quarter were scored by Kendrick Ball of White Plains (2-6) on drives to the basket in the first minute of the period. Saks didn’t score until Jalen McCants knocked down a pair of free throws at 4:27, but White Plains had seemed hesitant to take open shots and gone scoreless since Ball’s layups.
“We had a couple of guys in the game that are drivers. Then the shooters, I think we missed a few and it kind of got in our heads and we got tentative,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “A shooter’s got to shoot it. If he misses four or five in a row, he’s got to think the next one’s going in. We passed up some wide-open shots that resulted in some live-ball turnovers that resulted in some buckets for Saks.
“I’ve got to do a better job of instilling confidence in us. We’ve got to do a better job of working and having enough confidence to put that thing up in a tight game.”
From 32-32, White Plains got a one-point lead on a free throw by O’Steen but Elston answered for Saks 10 seconds later with a triple from the right corner and Saks led 35-33 with 3:36 to go.
“I thought Shon was the difference in the game just to be honest with you,” Miller said. “Defensively, I thought he was very determined out there. He’ll guard anybody. It doesn’t matter how big or how small they are. He’s got the heart of a lion. He hit a big 3 down there, I believe, in the fourth quarter to give us the lead.”
Paul Laube’s inside basket on an assist from O’Steen forced a 35-35 tie with 58 seconds remaining. With 49.1 seconds on the clock, Ball fouled out and Parnell made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity at the free throw line.
Ahead 37-35, Saks got a steal that set up a layup by Parnell. Laube added a free throw for White Plains but Garrett and Martin each went 1 of 2 at the line over the final 30 seconds.
Elston and Parnell each scored 11 points for Saks. Martin had nine points and was 5 of 6 at the foul line. O’Steen led White Plains with 11 points. Ball and Josh Wheeler each scored six points. White Plains did not connect on any of its 3-point attempts.
“The kids didn’t miss any on purpose, didn’t turn it over on purpose and it’s not from a lack of effort,” Randall said. “They work hard at practice every day and they act right. We’ve just got to trust that we’re going to keep doing things the right way and it’s going to eventually pay off for us.”