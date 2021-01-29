Prep basketball: Saks fights back again and again, but Alexandria's size wins out

ALEXANDRIA — Saks’ boys pressed their way back into their game with Alexandria on Friday time and again, but the Valley Cubs had size.
Center Landan Williams poured in 31 points with 15 rebounds, and Julian Wright added 15 points with eight rebounds to help the Valley Cubs survive their fourth game in five days, 67-62, in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium.
Alexandria upped to 10-8, and Saks fell to 6-4 in what was supposed to be the second game of a boy-girl doubleheader. Saks’ girls are in quarantine.
The Valley Cubs got out to 11-point leads three times in the second half and a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, only to see Saks come back each time.
“We just couldn’t get going, and give Saks credit.” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “They scrapped, and we just had no intensity or concentration.”
Saks got balanced scoring, with 18 points from C.J. Gresham, 17 from Sean Parnell, 12 from Jay Wills and 11 from Connor Martin.
“C.J. Gresham is really improving for us,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “He’s led us in scoring the past two nights. He’s a kid who hasn’t played basketball in several years, so this is all new to him.”
They went without Jordan Cosper, who made the All-Calhoun County Tournament team last week. He’s quarantined because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Saks’ press was a problem, forcing 26 Alexandria turnovers. It gave the Wildcats a way to turn every Alexandria lead into an adventure.
After falling behind 17-8 in the first quarter, Saks rallied to within 30-27 at halftime.
A 3-2 zone to start the second half helped Alexandria blow back out to leads of 44-33 and 46-35, only to see Saks close to within 48-47 on a Martin 3-pointer at the quarter buzzer.
Saks took a 49-48 lead to start the fourth on two Martin free throws, but Alexandria surged anew. The Valley Cubs went back out on top 64-53 when Javais McGhee hit the first of two free throws.
Saks forced three turnovers in a 30-second span to close within 64-60 on two Parnell free throws with 38.1 seconds to play, and George Mixson’s baseline jump closed the game to 65-62 at 8.6 seconds.
Saks’ Jalen McCants fouled Williams, who hit two foul shots at 6.9 seconds to provide the final margin. Williams hit 11 of 14 free throws on the night, and McGhee hit four of six.
The Valley Cubs also got 10 points from D’Anthony Walton.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball better,” Williams said. “We went on that run and was up by 10, and that last minute, they got six points back to back off turnovers.
“We’ve just got to clean up the turnovers.”
It was a tough ending to a three-loss week for Saks, who also lost to Weaver and Clay Central.
“We kept fighting, and that’s what we wanted to do,” Miller said. “We’ve got to get to where we play for four quarters, regardless of the score situation.
“We just kept fighting, but we had a distinct size disadvantage. We just had to scratch and claw for every rebound and everything down in the paint.”