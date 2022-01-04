Prep basketball: Saks defense locks down Cleburne County

Saks coach Jonathan Miller’s players didn’t stay down long after falling to Oneonta last week in the championship game of Hokes Bluff’s Patrick Ball Memorial basketball tournament.
The Wildcats’ defense held visiting Cleburne County’s offense to single-digit points in every quarter as Saks won 54-21. The Wildcats (7-2) got balanced scoring and placed three in double figures. Saks held a 22-6 lead after one quarter and it was 49-16 after three periods. Connor Martin set the pace on offense for the Wildcats with 12 points.
Cleburne County entered the game on a five-game winning streak but the Tigers’ shooters were as cold as the frigid temperatures outside the Saks gym. Ron Ervin, Jr. netted a pair of 3-point baskets for six points and led Cleburne County.
Other top performers for Saks
—Shon Elston, 10 points, two 3-point shots
—Sean Parnell, 10 points
—Anthony Bothwell, six points, two 3-point baskets
—Jalen McCants, six points
Girls
Cleburne County 40, Saks 13: Cleburne County had little trouble in extending its winning streak to 11 games Monday at Saks.
The Tigers (13-4) won the second quarter 21-5 for a 25-9 halftime advantage. Brooklyn McDaniel netted nine of her 11 points in the second quarter. Faith Brown scored 13 points, including a 3 of 3 game at the foul line, to lead Cleburne County. Kayleigh Thomas led Saks with six points.
Other top performers for Cleburne County
—freshman Hannah Turley, six points, 2 of 2 on free throws
—freshman Allyssa Hunt, four points, all in decisive second quarter