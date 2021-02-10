Prep basketball: Saks boys use pressure to blow by Wellborn

The full-court defensive pressure that Saks unleashed against visiting Wellborn in the second and third quarters was more than the Panthers could withstand Wednesday and the Wildcats toppled Wellborn 76-44.
The win advanced Saks (9-4) to the Class 3A, Area 9 championship game at Childersburg on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wellborn trailed just 14-11 after one quarter and missed layups kept the Panthers from holding the lead. Then Saks went to its pressure defense and scored 27 points in the second quarter and 29 in the third. The Wildcats held a 70-29 advantage after three periods and started a running clock in the fourth.
Patrick Williams led Saks with 16 points, 10 in the second quarter and six in the third. Connor Martin tallied 11 points, eight in the second quarter. Jordan Cosper, C.J. Gresham and Sean Parnell had 10 points apiece for the Wildcats. Kelvin Bolding finished with seven points and Will Mixson had six points.
Senior guard Lewis Patterson finished with 16 points, eight in each half, to lead Wellborn. Ethan Tidwell scored 10 points and Kameron Jackson added eight points for the Panthers.