Prep basketball: Saks boys top Childersburg for area title; Ragland tops JCA

Connor Martin scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort, and Saks' boys downed Childersburg 60-52 to clinch the 3A, Area 9 title.
Both teams advance to Tuesday sub-regional games. Saks will play host to Weaver, and Childersburg will go to Piedmont.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Jordan Cosper, 13 points.
—Patrick Williams, 12 points.
—Jalen McCants, 10 points.
Ragland 73, Jacksonville Christian 44: Tavian Alexander scored 12 points, and Tanner Wilson added 10, but it wasn't enough for JCA in the 1A, Area 10 final.
Both teams advance to Tuesday subregional games. JCA will go to Appalachian, and Ragland will play host to Sumiton Christian.