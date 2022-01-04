Prep basketball: Saks boys find aim against Wellborn

SAKS — Late-starting Saks’ boys are hitting basketball form.
Connor Martin led four Wildcats in double figures with 22 points, and they handled Wellborn 74-26 in Class 3A, Area 9 play Tuesday.
Saks upped to 7-3 headed into today’s Calhoun County tournament seeding meeting at 4 p.m. at Weaver High School.
“I think the first four teams are pretty much set,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “I don’t know what order they’ll be in, but then you have another tier of teams behind those four.
“I think we’re in that tier of teams. It’ll be interesting to see how it goes.”
The county tournament is Jan. 14-21 at Alexandria High School (Jan. 14-15) and Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum all other days.
Saks’ football team made the Class 3A semifinals, forestalling the Wildcats’ start in basketball. Several key basketball players also play football, and Miller is the school’s longtime head coach in both sports.
Late basketball starts because of deep football runs are good problems, but they bring challenges early in basketball season.
“We’ve been up and down,” Miller said. “Any time that we’ve gone to the semifinals in football, we’ve struggled early on. We have this year, at times.
“We’ve been up and down shooting the basketball. We’re starting to shoot it a little bit better.”
Saks hit eight 3-pointers Tuesday. Shon Elston hit three en route to 11 points, and Martin hit two.
Early basketball season after deep football runs are about more than finding the aim.
“Ever since Christmas break, it’s been looking up,” Martin said. “Before this, our attitude was horrible. We needed to fix that, and we did.
“Once that changed, we can actually come out and play and make plays.”
Saks also got 15 points from Sean Parnell and 10 from Gavin Doss on Tuesday.
Wellborn (0-11) reached the first round of the football play, but the Panthers have had plenty of basketball challenges. Four players quit.
“We’ve lost four guys that were contributing, and I feel for the guys that are having to go through what they’re having to go through,” first-year Wellborn coach Barry Ryan said. “It’s just part of it.
“We were down eight at halftime against them (Saks) at our place. It was a competitive game. It got out of hand in the second half because we’re immature and don’t know what we’re doing yet.”
Kameron Jackson, Wellborn’s 6-foot-7 center, led the Panthers with 16 points Tuesday. Messiah Moore hit Wellborn’s lone 3-pointer and finished with three points.
“There’s always growing pains” Ryan said. “I knew coming in it was going to be a challenge, and there are going to be nights when we get it handed to us like this, but we’ve played better. We’ve been competitive.”
Girls
Saks 39, Wellborn 11: Eighth-grader Sania Angel scored 15 points, and short-handed Saks (2-4) rolled.
The Wildcats were missing two players, one out because of a funeral. Sophomore Camrie Denham was stuck in Virginia because of winter weather.
“They went over Christmas break, and they’re stuck up there,” Saks coach Dwight McDonald said. “Hopefully, they’ll be back before Thursday.
“But we had some get a lot of playing time with some younger girls that are 10th graders. Hopefully, we’ll get some momentum going.”
Alonna Crews added 11 points for Saks.
Wellborn got five points from freshman Mikayla Williams. The Panthers are 1-8 after coming off a promising showing in Jacksonville Christian’s Christmas tournament, including a victory over Donoho.
“We beat Donoho in the JCA tournament, and we hung with Weaver most of the game,” first-year wellborn coach Mindi Amberson said. “We came out believing we had a chance at Saks, and I think we would have, if we’d been quicker, but we were dragging.
“We’ve just got to get our head back and restart for the rest of the week.”