JACKSONVILLE — Sacred Heart’s boys took a punch from LaFayette during their Northeast Regional 2A final Tuesday. It wasn’t the Cardinals’ first and won’t be their last.
Tournament most valuable player Jayden Stone scored a game-high 22 points, including a burst after LaFayette’s big start, and Sacred Heart held on 55-50 to earn its sixth consecutive regional title.
The Cardinals (21-10) will play Southwest Regional winner Calhoun in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. 2A state semifinal in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. They hope to bring back their fifth state title in as many years and first since the Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassified them up from 1A as part of a new competitive-fairness rule.
“To sustain success of getting there, that’s not easy, especially when you know everyone is gunning for you,” Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves said. “That’s not easy. I don’t care who you have. I don’t care if it’s five-star, six-star, 12-star, nobody wants to see somebody on top for a long time.
“But we want to be on top.”
The Cardinals are used to being on top, which helped them shrug off LaFayette’s big start and attempts to rally late. The Bulldogs (28-5) got out to an 13-1 lead, going early and often to center Antavious Woody. He scored five of his seven points in the game’s first four minutes.
“We just wanted to establish ourselves inside and play inside-out,” LaFayette coach Obadiah Threadgill said. “We did a good job of going into our big guys and made some shots off of that, but I thought we kind of got away from that.”
Graves saw more than tactics at work.
“We’ve been in that situation before, playing in the county tournament here,” he said. “You kind of know, coming out in the first quarter, a lot of times, people are playing off of adrenaline.
“It got about 8-0 at one point, or 10-0 at one point. You look up at the clock, and it’s still in the first quarter. There’s six minutes to go in the first quarter. You’ve still got a whole game to play.”
Stone answered the run with a 3-pointer to make it 13-4, and his layup at the end of the first quarter trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-12.
Stone scored nine of his points in the second quarter as Sacred Heart tied the game twice. A Caleb Brown layup put the Cardinals up 29-28 at the one-minute mark, and it was 34-28 by the break.
Sacred Heart never again trailed and led by as many as 10 points, 47-37, early in the fourth.
Corey Boston led LaFayette with 16 points, and Jordan Wallace added 10.
“We took the punch, and we hit back, which is what champions do,” Graves said. “I’m just proud of the way that the boys fought and rallied together. We’re going back to Birmingham.”
Sacred Heart will take a different team to Birmingham than the ones that won four consecutive titles. Gone are former standouts like Diante Wood, a senior last season, and guards Kevion Nolan and D.J. Heath, who starred with Wood on the first three state-title teams.
Khalil Watkins will make his fourth appearance in a final four.
“You get kind of used to it,” he said. “It’s just another game to me.”