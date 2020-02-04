Prep basketball: Sacred Heart rolls into 2A, Area11 title game

Sacred Heart and Westbrook Christian split their two regular-season meetings. Now they have a third game in the Class 2A, Area 11 tournament championship game Friday at Miller gym. Sacred Heart defeated No. 4 Gaston 95-43 Tuesday after Westbrook Christian edged No. 3 Ohatchee 51-50. Friday’s winner will play at home Tuesday in sub-region action. The loser will likely go to LaFayette to face the undefeated and No. 1 rated Bulldogs. Nobody wants that trip this year.
Oddly, Sacred Heart won at Rainbow City 54-37 and Westbrook Christian won in Anniston 50-48.
“Up there, we played four quarters. Here, we only played three quarters,” Cardinals head coach Ralpheal Graves said. “We were up 14 going into the fourth quarter and just decided to lay an egg. Joe Tucker just started to make shot after shot after shot.”
Graves said the Cardinals’ guard play wasn’t strong in the loss.
“Up there, it was different. We played really good defense and we played really well together so hopefully we’ll come out here Friday and we’ll put together a really good game and come out with a win,” Graves said.
It took Sacred Heart (12-14) about six minutes to get cranked up. The score was 7-7 before the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run in two minutes of action. Devin Barksdale’s 3-point basket, the first of the 13 treys the Cardinals netted on the night, made it 10-7. TaiShun Hall scored a layup after a turnover then a steal led to a layup by Barksdale. Two layups by center Aaron Moore completed the explosion. Gaston broke the run with a buzzer-beater basket and trailed 18-9 after one period.
The final two minutes of the first quarter were an ill omen for Gaston. Sacred Heart struck for 37 points in the second quarter and led 55-18 at halftime. After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Cade Landers scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the second. He added 11 points in the third.
Hall had seven points in the second quarter and ended with 11 for the game. Barksdale and Jack Miller each scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the second. Each ended with four triples. Miller finished with 15 points and Barksdale scored 14. Delroy Francis tallied all five of his points in the second quarter surge.
Graves said the big quarter came from doing little things right — getting consecutive stops, rebounding well, moving the ball, everyone being in position then making shots.
“We got in a rhythm there a little bit in the second quarter and once we got in a rhythm guys started making shots. Guys started advancing the ball, letting other guys do it. We got a lot of turnovers there in the back court that led to a lot of layups. I credit that to them,” Graves said of his players. “They played really good defense and I’m proud of them.”
Moore ended with 10 points. Jarek Burroughs contributed seven points, Javen Croft four and Eric Tolson three.
Westbrook Christian 51, Ohatchee 50: Ohatchee’s game plan was to keep Westbrook Christian’s shooters from getting hot. Led by four 3-point baskets by Joe Tucker and three by Joe Gilchrist, Westbrook Christian outscored Ohatchee 29-15 in the second quarter and led 40-27 at halftime. The Warriors already owned 32-point and 18-point victories over the Indians and appeared ready for another blowout win.
Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn told his players at halftime that Westbrook couldn’t continue to shoot that well.
“I think we left them wide open,” Ginn said of the second quarter. “They hit one or two and that confidence got rolling. We were leaving them wide open. We can’t do that. … I thought we did a much better job in the second half.”
Ginn was right about Westbrook’s shooting and his team’s defense. The Indians limited the Warriors to five points in the third quarter. In the fourth, inside baskets by Briley Hale got the Indians within three points twice, first at 45-42 with five minutes to go and then at 47-44 with 2:15 to play.
Westbrook went to a delay but Dominique Thomas made a steal. With 51 seconds left, Hale grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to cut the Indians’ deficit to 47-46. Trey Pesnell answered a layup by the Warriors with one for the Indians at 31 seconds.
Ahead 49-48, the Warriors missed the first of a one-and-one. With 22 seconds to play, Ohatchee’s Cam Foushee went to the free throw line in a one plus situation and made both free throws to put the Indians ahead 50-49. Westbrook’s Cade Phillips did the same with 7.2 seconds on the clock and Ohatchee’s last shot came up short of the rim.
Pesnell had three 3-pointers and totaled 13 points for Ohatchee (10-15). Hale scored 12 points. Foushee ended with 10 points and Thomas scored eight points. Tucker led Westbrook with five treys and 17 points, all in the first half. Gilchrist scored 12 points, two after halftime. Phillips, Westbrook’s 6-foot-8 freshman who is the son of former Anniston High School standout John David Phillips, finished with seven points.