Against the backdrop of an electric crowd at Miller Gym, the Sacred Heart boys trounced the Gaston boys 102-37 in the Class 2A, Area 11 tournament.
Sacred Heart will face Westbrook Christian in the finals tonight at 7:30, although both teams have clinched a spot in the sub-regional round.
It took less than two seconds for the Cardinals to get on the board with a dunk from Jayden Stone. He went on to dunk two more times in the game and be the second best scorer of the night with 16 points.
“I was just out there to be involved and present,” Stone said. “I think we played good. We moved the ball well. We just have to keep focusing on what we can do best.”
Khalil Watkins led the Cardinals in scoring with 30 points, 22 of which came in the first half and 18 of those came in the first quarter.
“We played good,” Watkins said. “We played great defense. Offense was wonderful. I think I played pretty good overall.”
Gaston didn’t score its first points of the game until nearly three minutes had ticked off the first quarter clock. Gaston only made it to 15 by the half, and by that time the Cardinals had put 59 points on the board. Sacred Heart inched over the century mark with a shot from Javen Croft with just 44 seconds to go in the game.
“I think we came out with the right intensity for this game,” Sacred Heart head coach Ralpheal Graves said. “We got to get all of our young guys in. We’re going to come out tomorrow night with the same energy and intensity and hopefully get a win.”
Westbrook Christian 54, Ohatchee 45: The Ohatchee boys took their turn in the Class 2A, Area 11 tournament but came up short with a loss to the Westbrook Christian Warriors.
Ohatchee held the Warriors to 23 points in the first half and the Indians were close on their tails at 20. The Warriors extended their lead out during the third quarter and ended up ahead by seven going into the fourth. Westbrook went out ahead by ten in the fourth and the Indians tried to come close but always ended up just short of catching up.
“I thought our guys played fantastic defensively,” Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn said. “We had some turnovers at some bad times and gave them some points off turnovers. It is what it is. I’m proud of this team. They’ve fought hard all year long and that’s about all you can ask out of these kids.”
Cameron Foushee led Ohatchee in scoring with 15 points. Behind him was Grayson Alward with 13.
For Westbrook Christian, P.J Wells led in scoring with 19. He was the only member of his team to score in double digits.
Westbrook head coach Matt Dickey said he knew playing Ohatchee would be tough but he was proud of his team.
“We did what we came to do which was win the first round,” he said. “We have to be ready to go in the championship. I’m proud of them. We found a way to win.”