JACKSONVILLE — Playing in their first regional appearance in school history Friday night, the Sacred Heart girls didn’t let their inexperience show in a 75-69 overtime loss to Fyffe.
“When you play at Sacred Heart, you play a big-time schedule, so you have some big-time environments,” Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell said after the game. “When you come into a place like this, it’s just another game. It means more, but for the feel and the atmosphere, it’s just another game.”
Constantly facing deficits against a Fyffe team that was in Jacksonville for the Northeast Regional for the third straight year, the Cardinals kept battling back in an attempt to keep the best season in school history alive.
Down 14 with just over three minutes left in the third period, Sacred Heart went on a 15-1 run to tie the game just before the quarter was over. Down by six with four minutes left in the fourth, the Cardinals tied it back up. Down by three with just 19 seconds left, Myiah Harris hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 66-66 and force overtime.
“It’s not how many times you get hit; it’s how many you get back up,” Harrell said. “I knew these girls will keep fighting. We’ve gotten down several times throughout the year, but these girls are fighters, and they don’t quit.”
Fyffe’s experience won out in the end, propelling the Red Devils to the six-point overtime victory.
The Cardinals took an early overtime lead, but Fyffe came roaring back to seize the lead and the game from Sacred Heart. Anabelle Taylor drilled a 3-pointer to give Fyffe the lead with 1:51 left in the extra frame, and the Cardinals didn't score again.
Sacred Heart was without two starters, Alisia Person and Jordan Sabree, in overtime after they fouled out in the fourth quarter. A third, Taysia West, was limited all night after being sick.
Sacred Heart finished 24-5, while Fyffe (28-5) will move on to face Sand Rock in the Northeast Regional 2A final Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of things that we were chasing this year, but the one that we wanted the most was kind of our trademark the whole year. We are just trying to gain some respect,” Harrell said. “We’ve done things in the program for this year that has never happened before. This one stings a little bit, but I definitely don’t want to let this one take away from the accomplishments this year.”
Sacred Heart’s lone senior, Ayanna Foster, completed her Sacred Heart career with a strong night, scoring 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds despite playing with foul trouble most of the second half. Harris added 16 points and six boards, while Sabree managed 13.
Gracie Hicks hit eight of her 12 shots to lead Fyffe with 17 points. Alexia Barber scored 16 and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Madison Myers scored 15. Taylor, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for Fyffe, scored 12 and pulled down 10 rebounds.