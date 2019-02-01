Hunter Rouse’s hot shooting carried into Anniston’s regular-season finale against Jacksonville on Friday. Antonio Kite found his game in the second half.
Add the glue that is Anniston’s defense, and the Bulldogs rolled into postseason play.
Kite and Kwame Milton scored 16 points apiece, and Rouse added 11, all in the first quarter, as Anniston’s boys handled Jacksonville 62-36 at home.
Anniston’s girls (23-4) got the night started off well for the Bulldogs, beating Jacksonville 55-13.
Anniston’s boys (20-7) will host the 4A, Area 9 tournament starting Tuesday. The Bulldogs will play Cleburne County at 6:30 p.m., following the Lincoln-Talladega opener at 5 p.m.
Friday’s game gave Anniston coach Torry Brown a good feeling going into area.
“We played really, really good tonight,” he said. “Our effort was there, our focus, attention to detail and things like that. It was good to see. Our energy was good tonight.”
It showed on defense, where Anniston held Jacksonville to 30 percent shooting (12-for-40) and forced 16 turnovers.
It also showed in shooting. Anniston made seven of 20 3-point attempts and 26 of 53 shots overall. The Bulldogs just took turns getting hot.
It started with Rouse, whose 11 first-quarter points included two 3-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play. This on the heels of his 4-for-4 free-throw shooting in overtime of Anniston’s victory over Clay Central on Thursday.
“Hunter has been playing really good lately, and we need him, too.” Brown said.
Kite got it going in the second half Friday, scoring 13 of his 16 points, with 11 in the third quarter.
“In the first half, I don’t know if the language was a little too cluttered for him, or whatever, but we went in and talked about it,” Brown said. “In the second half, he found some creases and really did good.”
Jacksonville (13-11) got 15 points from Donovan McCain and 11 from Yessman Green.
“We didn’t play very good tonight,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “We played in some spurts. Anniston is a very good team, very well-coached. We just did not stop their runs, when they had them.”
Jacksonville will host the 4A, Area 10 tournament, opening against Hokes Bluff on Thursday at 7 p.m. Cherokee County plays White Plains at 5:30 p.m.
For Anniston, ranked 10th in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, it’s time to turn promise into results.
“We’re playing excellent,” Rouse said. “Shooting, we’re doing very good, and playing as a team and defense. Defense is a very big part of it.”
Anniston girls 55, Jacksonville 13: Anniston, No. 7 in 4A, held Jacksonville to 5-for-23 shooting and forced 19 turnovers. Meanwhile, Anniston his 21 of 41 shots (51 percent) and got 23 bench points and 15 points off turnovers.
Toniah Foster and Airriana Colley each scored 11 points, and the Bulldogs looked primed to open area play Tuesday at home, against Cleburne County. The game follows the Lincoln-Talladega opener, set for 5 p.m.
“They did the job I wanted them to do tonight,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “We were looking at ball pressure and getting to the right position. At one point, we forced about five or six turnovers, and that’s, basically, what we were trying to do.”
Jacksonville (10-12) got six points from Kayla Broom. The Golden Eagles will open area-tourney play against Hokes Bluff on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cherokee County. Cherokee County will play White Plains at 5:30 p.m.
“Anniston is a good team, the best team we’ve played all year,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said, “but we stunk it up tonight. We’ve to play a lot better than that.”