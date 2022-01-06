Prep basketball roundup: With Odam back, Piedmont boys rally to beat Weaver

Piedmont remained undefeated in Class 3A, Area 10 boys action with a narrow 66-65 road win over host Weaver. Alex Odam and Cole Wilson each scored 19 points as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 in area play with their second area win over Weaver. Piedmont trailed by 15 points late in the third quarter and 52-41 when the third ended. Wilson scored 16 of his 19 points in the first three periods to help keep the Bulldogs in the game.
Odam, returning to the lineup after a two-game absence due to an injury, had 14 points in the fourth quarter. He netted a 2-point basket to put the Bulldogs ahead 64-62 late. In the final 15 seconds, Odam made both ends of a one-and-one to make it a two-possession game at 66-62.
Weaver’s Tristan Brown then connected on a 3-point basket. The Bearcats got one more possession when Odam missed the front end of a one-and-one but turned the ball over. Brown led Weaver in scoring with 18 points including four treys.
Other top performances for Piedmont:
—Cassius Fairs, nine points, two 3-point baskets
—Coleman Reid, eight points, six in fourth quarter
Other top performances for Weaver:
—Amare Burton, 16 points, 6 of 7 free throws
—Jeffrey Miles, 10 points
—Buck McGregor, eight points, two 3-point baskets
Ragland 59, Jacksonville Christian 57 (OT): Jacksonville Christian fell to 1-5 in Class 1A, Area 10 and 6-9 overall with the narrow loss to visiting Ragland.
Ethan Fair scored 29 points to pace the offense for the Thunder. Fair added nine rebounds and six assists.
JCA travels to Wellborn for a game Friday.
Other top performances for JCA:
—Braxton Brown, 11 points, four assists, four rebounds
—Cam Moses, eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assist
—Noah Lee, six points
Girls
Piedmont 59, Weaver 21: Piedmont led 18-1 after one quarter and continued to cruise in its Class 3A, Area 10 road win at Weaver.
Lele Ridley was the model of consistency in scoring 25 points to pace Piedmont’s attack. Ridley had six points in the first quarter, six in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth. She was 6 of 7 at the foul line.
Piedmont plays again at Model High School in Shannon (Ga.) on Saturday.
Other top performances for Piedmont:
—Ava Pope, 13 points, two treys, 3 of 4 free throws
—Emily Farmer, eight points, two treys
Ragland 52, Jacksonville Christian 49: Despite the loss, the Thunder continued to show improvement. Rebekah Carter led Jacksonville Christian with 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
JCA fell to 6-9 overall and 3-4 in Class 1A, Area 10.
Other top performances for JCA:
—Erin Prater, 13 points, four rebounds
—Kara Grace, seven points, 11 rebounds
—Addy Lee, six points, two steals
—Hannah Clayton, four points, 10 rebounds