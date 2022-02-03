 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Whitfield leads Oxford girls past Scottsboro

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Xai Whitfield poured in 28 points, and Oxford’s girls downed Scottsboro 64-54 on the road Thursday.

Whitfield scored 18 points in the second half, including two 3-pointers, as Oxford built on a 31-27 halftime lead.

Oxford improved to 21-4. The Yellow Jackets’ other top performers:

—Justice Woods, 11 points

—LaMya McGrue, 10 points

—Kaleah Taylor, nine points

Cleburne County 63, Woodland 35: Jacksonville State University signee Brooklyn McDaniel poured in 37 points to go with 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers (22-7).

Cleburne County’s other top performer:

—Faith Brown, eight points, 10 rebounds

Glencoe 50, Piedmont 46: Ava Pope netted three 3-point baskets on her way to a team-best 21 points for Piedmont, but the Bulldogs fell to Glencoe on Thursday.

The loss completed Piedmont’s regular-season schedule.

Piedmont’s other top performer:

—Lele Ridley, 10 points

Boys

Piedmont 72, Glencoe 52: Piedmont closed its regular-season schedule Thursday with a win at Glencoe. The victory extended the Bulldogs’ winning streak to seven games.

Two days after scoring a career-high 48 points, Piedmont’s Alex Odam posted 44 points against the Yellow Jackets.

Piedmont’s other top performer:

—Cassius Fairs, 14 points

Scottsboro 79, Oxford 68: Led by Tyson Sexton’s 30 points, Scottsboro got off to a 28-13 lead through the first quarter and held off Oxford from there.

Rylan Houck led Oxford with 19 points.

Other top performers for the Yellow Jackets (17-12):

—Mike McGraw, 14 points

—Kyler Wright, nine points

—Jaylen Alexander, eight points

Spring Garden 76, Weaver 40: Jacob Welsh scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebound to finish with a double-double in the Panthers’ win over Weaver on Thursday.

Spring Garden’s other top performers:

—Cameron Welsh, nine points, seven rebounds

—Andrew Floyd, nine points, six rebounds, three assists

—Chaz Pope, eight points, 14 rebounds, five assists

—John Welsh, seven points, nine rebounds

