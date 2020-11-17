Prep basketball roundup: Whitfield leads Oxford girls past Lincoln

Freshman Xaionna Whitfield poured in 20 points as the Oxford girls defeated Lincoln 67-22 Tuesday night at the Oxford Sports Arena.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead in the win.
Oxford (3-0) was aided by 10 three-point baskets by six different players.
“It was our first home game, and we have been playing on some loose rims, so hopefully this game got our confidence going in shooting,” Oxford head coach Melissa Bennett said.
Lauren Ellard added 11 points and Emma McCullough had six points for Oxford, while Lisa Montgomery hauled down nine rebounds.
Jaycee Woods had 15 points to lead Lincoln.
Jacksonville girls 60, Pleasant Valley 30: Behind a balanced effort, the Golden Eagles doubled-up the Raiders on Tuesday.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Patience Carr, 12 points, two steals
—Rebekah Gannaway, 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Amiyah Buchannan, eight points, 14 rebounds, four steals, five blocks
—Kayla Broom, eight points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals
—Bree Edmonson, eight points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Maggie Anderson, five points
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Lily Henry, 15 points
—Macey Roper, six points, six rebounds
Weaver girls 42, Faith Christian 29: Haley Homesley scored 12 points, and Madison Atchley added 11 as Weaver beat Faith Christian.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—D.J. Gibbs, eight points.
Faith Christian’s top performers:
—Babat Aremu, 10 points.
—Anna Strautman, nine points.
Jacksonville Christian boys 56, Ranburne 55: Landon Wills led the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Thunder, fresh off an appearance in the Class 1A Final Four, opened the season with a victory over the Bulldogs.
JCA (1-0) plays at Valley Head on Friday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Tanner Wilson, 12 points, two rebounds, five assists
—Ethan Burrage, 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals
—Tavian Alexander, seven points, 15 rebounds
—Ethan Fair, seven rebounds, two assists
Faith Christian boys 53, Weaver 49: Playing at home Tuesday, Faith Christian outscored visiting Weaver 18-10 in the first quarter and the Bearcats couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Junior Ethan Richerzhagen had three 3-point baskets in the first quarter for the Lions, four for the game, and ended with 17 points. Jacques Prater scored 15 points for Faith Christian and Thomas Curlee finished with 12 points.
Jeffrey Miles led Weaver with 15 points. Brendyn Knight had 11 points for the Bearcats. Buck McGregor and Kyle Knight each added eight points for Weaver.
Weaver boys 47, Ashville 45: Weaver trailed 35-28 going into the final period before rallying to win its season opener Friday night.
Kyle Knight led the winners with 17 points as he sank three 3-pointers.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Brendyn Knight, 10 points
—Tristan Brown, six points