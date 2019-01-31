PIEDMONT — White Plains spoiled Piedmont’s senior night with a big second quarter en route to a 67-53 victory in boys’ basketball Thursday.
The Wildcats led 16-14 at the end of the 1st quarter and used a 20-9 run in the second quarter to lead 36-23 at the half. They opened up the third quarter on an 8-0 run before Alex Odam hit two free throws with 1:56 to go in the quarter.
The Wildcats finished the game 16-for-18 at the free-throw line.
The Wildcats (15-10) will play Ranburne on Friday night for Senior Night.
White Plains’ top performers
—Jaden Chatman, 15 points
—Matthew Clay, 13 points
—Simeon Shadrix, 10 points
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Alex Odam, 17 points
Jacksonville 85, Wellborn 23: The Golden Eagles led 48-18 at halftime and 74-21 after three quarters in a game in which they made 37 of their 61 shot attempts.
Jacksonville’s top performers
—Donavon McCain, 22 points, eight rebounds
—Jay Davis, 15 points, three assists, three steals
—Yessman Green, 11 points, three assists
—Omarion Adams, nine points
—Kyrie Maynor, nine points
—Hudson Harvey, eight points, 11 rebounds
Wellborn’s top performer:
—Khavion Wesley, 13 points
Jacksonville Christian 91, Georgia School for the Deaf 54: Chase Vinson scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Thunder picked up its 19th win of the season.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Brady Shaddix, 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists
—Kobe Messer, 14 points, six rebounds, three assists
—Eli Fair, seven points, 11 assists, five rebounds
Girls
Jacksonville 58, Wellborn 14: The Golden Eagles outscored the Panthers 28-2 in the first quarter and cruised to an easy victory.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 15 points, six rebounds, four steals
—Brenna Stone, 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals
Wellborn’s top performer:
—Itiania Weatherly, 11 points, three steals
Piedmont 42, White Plains 33: At Piedmont, Sydney Prater and Kayley Kirk combined to score 36 of Piedmont’s 42 points.
The Wildcats will play host to Ranburne tonight for Senior Night.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Prater, 19 points
—Kirk, 17 points
White Plains’ top performers:
—Callyn Martin, 15 points